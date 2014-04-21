Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Philadelphia Phillies, who are 8-10, are scheduled to play their 21st game of the season Wednesday at Los Angeles. Left-hander Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) will be activated before that game and make his 2014 debut, meaning that a wait of sorts will be over for manager Ryne Sandberg.

His projected rotation for this season will finally be healthy. That rotation was bolstered with the late addition of free agent A.J. Burnett, whom the Phillies signed on Feb. 16. That was right at the outset of spring training, by which time Hamels was behind as the result of the biceps tendinitis he had developed in November.

“Looking at the rotation once we did sign Burnett in the spring and the possibilities, we’ll see it next week,” Sandberg said, “when Hamels is in there and we start to see him pitch and see the rotation in complete strength. I’ve been waiting for that day.”

The addition of Hamels will give the Phillies three bona fide No. 1 starters as he joins Burnett and left-hander Cliff Lee.

In addition, fifth starter Roberto Hernandez had given the Phillies a chance to win in every outing before Sunday, when he was lifted after giving up two hits to start the fifth. Both those runners scored, giving the Rockies a 6-3 lead in a game the Phillies came back to win 10-9.

The Phillies’ other starter is Kyle Kendrick, who has lost seven consecutive decisions, including two this year, but in four starts this season is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA.

“So all in all, it’s the makings of a solid rotation,” Sandberg said. “So to finally have that possibility and to see that (with the return of Hamels) -- I‘m anxious for that.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 2-2, 4.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm, 0-1, 4.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jake Diekman gave up a two-run homer in the seventh to 1B Justin Morneau, a left-handed hitter. It was just the fourth home run Diekman has allowed in 87 appearances totaling 75 1/3 innings since making his major league debut May 15, 2012. It was the first home run Diekman has yielded to a left-handed hitter in his career.

--SS Jimmy Rollins’ first-inning home run ended a drought of 130 plate appearances without an extra-base hit for the Phillies that dated back to Monday. The Phillies had gone four consecutive games without an extra-base hit for the first time since May 10-14, 1968, when they were playing at Connie Mack Stadium. Rollins went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and scored twice. The homer was Rollins’ ninth against the Rockies and second at Coors Field. Lifetime against the Rockies, Rollins is hitting .305 (106-for-347) with 20 doubles, five triples, nine homers, 40 RBIs and 67 runs scored.

--1B Ryan Howard went 4-for-5 and finished a double shy of the cycle. The last Phillies player to hit for the cycle was David Bell on June 28, 2004, against Montreal. The last Phillies player to hit for the cycle on the road was Johnny Callison on June 27, 1963, at Pittsburgh. Howard singled home a run in the seventh and the ball skipped past RF Brandon Barnes, who tried for the catch and was charged with an error. The Phillies will ask Major League Baseball to review the play. Howard had the ball he hit on that at-bat, authenticated by an MLB official and possibly a keepsake from hitting for the cycle. Howard tied his career high with four hits. It was his 10th four-hit game and first since July 30, 2011, against Pittsburgh. His hit in the seventh put the Phillies ahead 7-6 and was Howard’s first go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning or later this season.

--3B Freddy Galvis’ pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the sixth was the Phillies’ first sacrifice fly of the season. Entering play Sunday, they were the only team in the majors without a sacrifice fly. Chase Utley and Domonic Brown both hit sacrifice flies in the seventh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My goal was just to get the run home. That’s what I was worried about more than anything else. If it turns into a cycle, that’d be great.” -- 1B Ryan Howard, who went 4-for-5 and finished a double shy of the cycle. Howard potentially hit a double in the seventh inning that was ruled an error. The Phillies will ask Major League Baseball to review the play.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater on April 6, with starts April 12 and April 17. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said it is a “distinct possibility” that Hamels will make his first start of the season April 23 in Los Angeles.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April and could begin a rehab assignment in late April.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and likely will begin a rehab assignment April 21-26.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March. On April 16, assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Gonzalez was “close to getting on a mound.”

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

=