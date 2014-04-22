Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- When this season concludes, shortstop Jimmy Rollins will have displaced one of the biggest names in Phillies history at the top of one of the team’s most important offensive categories.

Rollins, who went 1-for-5 in Monday night’s 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers, needs only 40 hits to become the club’s all-leader.

The current leader? Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, the third baseman who amassed 2,234 hits between 1972 and 1989.

Rollins also could place himself within deeper striking range of other career records. The shortstop needs 246 extra-base hits, 248 runs and 926 total bases to surpass Schmidt in those categories.

At 35, Rollins is signed through this season. His contract has a vesting option for next year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-1, 2.74 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 3-1, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Carlos Ruiz entered Monday night’s game batting .204 without a home run or an RBI. But manager Ryne Sandberg had Ruiz batting fourth against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Ruiz responded with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in going 3-for-4.

--2B Chase Utley shares the major-league lead in doubles after hitting his ninth of the season in the ninth inning.

--1B Ryan Howard hit home runs in consecutive games for the second time this season. Howard first performed the feat April 13-14. His fifth homer of the year, a two-run drive, led a three-run rally in the fifth inning.

--LHP Cliff Lee struck out at least 10 batters for the 30th time in his career Monday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s pitched well all year but his command was pinpoint tonight. A lot of times, he gets no swings from both sides of the plate on fastballs. Then he’s able to mix in his change-up and his curve ball the second, third and fourth time through the order. He was in total control out there.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, after LHP Cliff Lee shut down the Dodgers Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater on April 6, with starts April 12 and April 17. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said it is a “distinct possibility” that Hamels will make his first start of the season April 23 in Los Angeles. He will be activated before the April 23 game.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April and could begin a rehab assignment in late April.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and likely will begin a rehab assignment April 21-26.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March. On April 16, assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Gonzalez was “close to getting on a mound.”

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

