Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Something has to give Wednesday night and Phillies left-hander Cole Hamels knows which one he hopes it is.

“I don’t want those Opening Day results,” Hamels said. “They haven’t been too pretty the past couple of years. I‘m looking to make amends.”

Over the past five seasons, Hamels has gone 1-4 with 23 earned runs in 21 2/3 innings (a 9.55 ERA) in his first start of the season. His season debut this year has been delayed due to biceps tendinitis but he will be activated from the DL and start Wednesday night.

That could be the bright side of starting the season on the DL. Hamels will make his season debut at Dodger Stadium, where he has been outstanding. He is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four career starts in Los Angeles, including two games in the 2009 NLCS.

Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said Hamels will not have any more of a pitch-count ceiling than any other starter. Hamels struck out 12 and walked just one in 17 innings over three rehab starts with Class A Clearwater.

“I had enough time to work on all my pitches. I think that’s key,” Hamels said. “I don’t want to have to get to the big leagues and not be able to perfect a certain pitch and then you’re in a certain situation with a hitter and this is a pitch you need to get him out. I have confidence I’ll be able to throw every pitch when the situation arises.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies LHP Cole Hamels (0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (3-0, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Carlos Ruiz had a .305 career batting average in 41 games against the Dodgers entering Tuesday’s game. He had two home runs and 18 RBIs in that span, which included a 3-for-4 outing with a home run and four RBIs in Monday’s 7-0 win by the Phillies. On Tuesday, he earned his first triple since 2010 and finished 1-for-4 with a walk. Ruiz also scored the winning run on an RBI double by Domonic Brown in the 10th inning.

--1B Ryan Howard homered in Dodger Stadium on Monday night, giving him at least one home run at the ballpark in each of his nine seasons. The only other visiting players to hit home runs in nine consecutive seasons are Mike Schmidt (1975-87) and Dale Murphy (1979-87).

--3B Cody Asche didn’t start for the second game in a row. Asche was replaced Tuesday by Jayson Nix. Asche was hitting .196 with a home run and three RBIs in 46 at-bats.

--RHP A.J. Burnett had a solid outing against the Dodgers, working 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in a no-decision. Burnett, who had lost his last four starts at Dodger Stadium, also had a career-high three hits in three at-bats. Burnett, who now has 2,200 strikeouts in his career, is two shy of passing David Wells for 55th place on the all-time list.

--OF Ben Revere went 4-for-5 against the Dodgers, tying a career-best four hits for the eighth time. He also had his sixth steal. “Ben had a very good day swinging the bat,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Very good win. The bullpen was outstanding.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, after Tuesday’s 3-2 10-inning win over the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater on April 6, with starts April 12 and April 17. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said it is a “distinct possibility” that Hamels will make his first start of the season April 23 in Los Angeles. He will be activated before the April 23 game.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April and could begin a rehab assignment in late April.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and likely will begin a rehab assignment April 21-26.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March. On April 16, assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Gonzalez was “close to getting on a mound.”

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

=