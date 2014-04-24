Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Most bullpens are a work in progress. But the Philadelphia Phillies have already done a pretty quick makeover.

The Phillies opened the season with four righties in the bullpen. Closer Jonathan Papelbon is still there but the other three -- Brad Lincoln, Justin DeFratus and now B.J. Rosenberg -- have all been demoted to Triple-A already.

Rosenberg is the latest to go. He was sent down Wednesday to clear a roster spot for Cole Hamels who was activated from the disabled list and started against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Going into that game, the Phillies’ bullpen had posted a 5.37 ERA in their first 20 games, the second-highest in the majors (behind the Cincinnati Reds).

Veteran Mike Adams (coming off shoulder surgery) and two pitchers that entered spring training on minor league contracts -- Jeff Manship and Shawn Camp -- are now Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg’s right-handed relief options in front of Papelbon.

“Some other guys have stepped up and done a nice job,” Sandberg said. “We’re keeping an eye on everybody. It’s a long season. That’s the message.”

Rosenberg had a 7.11 ERA over eight appearances. Over his three most recent appearances, he retired just five of 15 batters faced, allowing eight hits including three home runs and walking two.

The Phillies have told Rosenberg to work on a cut fastball in the minors. Rosenberg has been hesitant to employ the pitch in game situations.

“He hasn’t had the confidence,” Sandberg said. “Hopefully he’ll add some quality there and get some success and some confidence.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 0-2, 3.60 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 3-0, 2.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels made his season debut Wednesday in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hamels allowed two runs and six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings. Hamels, who threw 86 pitches (55 strikes), started the season on the 15-day disabled list with a left biceps tendinitis. Hamels pitched well against the Dodgers, posting a 3-2 mark with a 1.89 ERA in eight starts.

--RHP B.J. Rosenberg was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday to make room for LHP Cole Hamels. Rosenberg was sent down to build his confidence and work on some pitches. “He’s going to work on a little cut fastball and work on a two-seam fastball along with his four-seamer,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said.

--INF Jayson Nix came off the bench as a pinch-hitter and hit a solo home run off RHP Zack Greinke in Wednesday’s 5-2 defeat by the Dodgers. It was the first homer of the season for Nix.

--1B Ryan Howard is on a roll. Howard drove in a run for the fourth consecutive game during Wednesday’s loss to the Dodgers. Howard has hit in five straight games. He is batting .429 with two home runs, a triple, seven RBIs and four runs since April 19.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he pitched very well and gave us a chance to win. He showed real good stuff. Eighty-six pitches and two runs. He did a nice job.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on LHP Cole Hamels, who made his season debut Wednesday in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April and could begin a rehab assignment in late April.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and likely will begin a rehab assignment April 21-26.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March. On April 16, assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Gonzalez was “close to getting on a mound.”

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.