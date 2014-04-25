Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cole Hamels was solid through six innings in his season debut Wednesday night -- and that was as far as he went.

The lefty was pulled by manager Ryne Sandberg after just 86 pitches and seemed to question the decision after the game.

“I had plenty in the tank,” Hamels said, adding that he was ready to throw over 100 pitches in his first start. “But I don’t make the decisions. I just have to go out there and pitch.”

Asked about Hamels’ comments on Thursday, Sandberg said he was fine with the sentiment.

“That’s the right answer,” Sandberg said. “He gave the right answer. We have five guys in the rotation who have that same mentality. I wouldn’t have expected anything else from him.”

But Sandberg admitted he didn’t know exactly what to expect from Hamels after reading reports of a fastball at 89-90 mph in his rehab outings.

“There was some question as to what we would get,” he said.

Sandberg added he wasn’t ready to push Hamels’ arm too far too fast after the bout with biceps tendinitis that sent him to the disabled list to start the season.

“For me, I thought it was outstanding for his first outing,” Sandberg said. “We’re a better team with him. ... I think for the betterment of the team and for him that was an outstanding outing for him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies RHP Roberto Hernandez (1-0, 5.75 ERA) at Diamondbacks RHP Josh Collmenter (0-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Marlon Byrd was batting .150 (3-for-20) in the previous six games entering Thursday’s contest against the Dodgers, but Byrd continued to swing a hot stick against Dodgers RHP Dan Haren. Byrd, who entered the game hitting .476 off Haren, went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a two-run single in the ninth to cap a four-run inning. Both doubles came off Haren. Against the Dodgers, Byrd is batting .361 (52-for-144) with eight doubles, three triples, three homers and 22 RBIs in 40 games.

--C Carlos Ruiz went 3-for-3 with two walks and started a four-run ninth inning in Thursday’s 7-3 win over the Dodgers with a double to left off reliever Brian Wilson to drive in Cody Asche and Ben Revere. Ruiz finished the four-game series in Los Angeles 7-for-14 (.500) with a homer, triple, four doubles and six RBIs.

--SS Jimmy Rollins got the night off before entering as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. Rollins was replaced in the starting lineup by light-hitting Freddy Galvis.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on 10 hits with a walk and two strikeouts, but didn’t factor into the decision in a win Thursday over the Dodgers. Kendrick left with a 3-2 lead before RHP Mike Adams gave up a solo home run to Adrian Gonzalez.

--INF Freddy Galvis remained in an awful slump. Galvis, batting .040, is hitless in his last 17 at-bats. He went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Thursday’s win over the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To win the series against that team (is big). That’s one of the best teams in the (National League). Came in and got good pitching, timely hitting and great defense. Something we can definitely build on.” -- Phillies RF Marlon Byrd, after a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April and could begin a rehab assignment in late April.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and likely will begin a rehab assignment April 21-26.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March. On April 16, assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Gonzalez was “close to getting on a mound.”

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.