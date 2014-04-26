Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona manager Kirk Gibson called it the defensive play of the night, but Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg saw the play a little differently from his perspective.

Sandberg believed pinch-runner John Mayberry Jr. should have advanced from first base to third on Marlon Byrd’s hard single down the left-field line with one out in the eighth inning of a 4-3 game, and even Arizona left fielder Tony Campana appeared to feel the same way.

After cutting off Byrd’s hard liner toward the line, Campana threw to the cutoff man in short left field, presumably to keep Byrd at first and seeming to assume that Mayberry would take third. Mayberry had just come into the game to run for Ryan Howard, who had singled, and did not appear to get a good read on Byrd’s ball.

“To me, that is a first-to-third play and it might have been a double for Byrd,” Sandberg said. “With (Campana‘s) arm strength and being around by the warning track, we have a pinch runner in there to go from first and third. It is not an extra-inning game. You are trying to tie the game. We are trying to get runs in the eighth. You put a runner in there to tie the game up with a double.”

The runners moved up on the next play, Domonic Brown’s grounder to first base for the second out, and were stranded when Carlos Ruiz also grounded out to first base to keep the score 4-3.

Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock homered off Philadelphia left-hander Jake Diekman in the last of the eighth for a 5-3 lead and the D-backs held on to win, 5-4.

“I think that is (the) third home run off a slider that he has thrown, but once again, if we had some better base running, Diekman wouldn’t even have been in there. A tie game possibly, potentially,” Sandberg said.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 3-2, 2.09 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 1-2, 9.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez gave up four runs in six innings and absorbed his first career loss to Arizona, although it is a small sample size. Hernandez, who spent most of his career in the American League, was 1-0 with a 5.75 ERA in four career starts against the Diamondbacks. Hernandez gave up a home run and a double to Arizona 2B Aaron Hill, who drove in three. “I had a little bit of trouble with my command,” Hernandez said. “The ball to Hill I was trying to keep it down. That ball stayed up.”

--2B Chase Utley had only his third hitless game in the 20 he has played this month, and Arizona made sure it would stay that way when he batted in the ninth inning. After Jimmy Rollins singled in a run to make it 5-4 and then stole second off Arizona RHP closer Addison Reed, the D-backs walked Utley to get to right-handed hitting 1B John Mayberry Jr., who pinch-ran for 1B Ryan Howard in the eighth and stayed in the game. Reed struck out Mayberry to end the game. “Honestly, you don’t want to put the go-ahead run on base ever, but they were where they were (in the lineup),” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “I just liked that matchup better.”

--LHP Cliff Lee will make his sixth start of the season Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He is 4-1 against them in his career, the only loss coming when RHP Ian Kennedy threw a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Phillies on April 25, 2011. In 35 innings this season, Lee has 38 strikeouts and two walks.

--OF Tyson Gillies of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, was suspended three games by the organization after damaging the bat rack and the dugout wall after striking out four times in a 9-5 loss on Thursday. Gillies is hitting .184 with 13 strikeouts in 38 at-bats. He was acquired with RHP Phillippe Aumont and RHP J.C. Romero from Seattle for LHP Cliff Lee on Dec. 16, 2009.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was hitting both sides of the plate and stuck to his game plan. He hit spots. That was key. We had a couple of good swings on him but just couldn’t find any real estate.” -- Phillies 1B Ryan Howard, on Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter, who topped out at 87 mph on the radar gun but limited the Phillies to four singles in six shutout innings.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April and could begin a rehab assignment in late April.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and likely will begin a rehab assignment April 21-26.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March. On April 16, assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Gonzalez was “close to getting on a mound.”

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

