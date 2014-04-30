Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg still has high hopes for infielder Freddy Galvis, who is just 1-for-30 in 11 games since returning from a leg infection.

“The fact that the injury happened to him when it did, I think he lost out on some spring training time,” Sandberg said. “If he’s playing a little bit of catch-up, that might be the case. I think it will just be a matter of time, him getting at-bats.”

Galvis is hitless in his last 22 at-bats, the longest slump by a Phillie since pitcher Cliff Lee went 0-for-27 last year and the longest drought by a position player since Ryan Howard went 0-for-22, also in 2013.

Galvis has shown himself to be a slick fielder, no matter where he plays. Already this season he has started at second, short and third, and in the past, he has even been used in the outfield.

“The ball just seems to find him,” Sandberg said, “because he’s at the right place at the right time.”

Now he just needs to find his batting stroke.

“I think he can hit from .250 to .275 down the road, and hopefully this year,” Sandberg said.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon 2-3, 4.50 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick 0-2, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision against the Dodgers in his last start, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on 10 hits, while striking out two and walking one. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 in 22 career appearances against the Mets, 16 of them starts.

--LHP Cole Hamels fell to 0-2 with a loss Tuesday to the Mets. Hamels, making his second start of the season and his first at home after missing three weeks with biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm, lasted just 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits. He struck out three and walked five, one shy of his career high, and also hit a batter while failing in his bid to win his 100th career game.

--RF Marlon Byrd hit his sixth homer of the season in Tuesday’s loss to the Mets, a solo shot in the fourth inning off New York starter Jonathon Niese. Byrd is hitting .277 this season, and has driven in 17 runs. His RBI total coming into the game was third among National League right fielders.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, sidelined by a sore shoulder, is expected to begin extended spring training soon and, according to manager Ryne Sandberg, “looks a lot different than spring training.” Gonzalez allowed five runs on six hits in just 2 2/3 innings of work in Grapefruit League action.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf, who has yet to play this season because of an oblique strain, has been taking batting practice in Clearwater, Fla., and will begin seeing action in extended spring training later this week. Ruf hit .247 with 14 homers and 30 RBIs in 73 games last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m truly embarrassed, because I didn’t really give anyone a chance, because balls weren’t even being put in play, because I wasn’t able to allow them to be put in play. ... When you’re walking that many guys and allowing the runs to score, you don’t give your team a chance to win in that case.” -- LHP Cole Hamels, who was affected by the frosty temperatures, which caused him to lose his feel for the baseball Tuesday. As a result he allowed six runs on eight hits with five walks over 4 2/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April and was scheduled to pitch in extended Spring Training game April 28.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and will begin seeing action in extended spring training later the week of April 28.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March. On April 16, assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Gonzalez was “close to getting on a mound.” He threw to live hitters April 27 and was expected to begin extended spring training soon.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

