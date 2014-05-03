Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- This weekend’s series between the Phillies and Nationals is a homecoming of sorts for Washington utility infielder Kevin Frandsen, who spent the last three years in the Phils’ organization.

“I‘m glad to see where he’s at,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said before Friday’s 5-3 loss. “We had a history of three years together, and he was just a great grinder, battler -- that type of a guy.”

The 31-year-old Frandsen, signed as a free agent in 2011 after previous stints with the Giants and Angels, played in the minor leagues in 2011. He hit .338 in 55 games with the parent club in ‘12, .234 in 119 games last season.

After another utility man, Freddy Galvis, was diagnosed with a leg infection late in spring training this season, the Phillies needed someone capable of playing shortstop. They would in time sign Jayson Nix to fill that role. Frandsen, rather than accepting a minor-league assignment, elected to become a free agent.

The Nats signed him immediately, and he is hitting .282 in 39 at-bats. He flied out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 2-0, 2.76 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 1-1, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett, Saturday’s starter, beat Arizona 2-0 in his last outing, going eight scoreless innings and allowing five hits. Burnett struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter. He is 8-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 17 career appearances against Washington, all but one of them a start.

--LHP Cliff Lee earned a no-decision Friday against Washington, despite pitching seven innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. Lee struck out five and walked one.

--RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday against Washington, extending his hitting streak to six games. Byrd, batting 11-24 in that span, is hitting .286 with four homers and 20 RBIs overall.

--2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 Friday against the Nationals and has hit safely in four straight games. Utley, batting .375 in that span, is hitting .361 to date. He also made an error on a fifth-inning grounder by Jose Lobaton, ending a streak of 36 consecutive starts without a miscue, a span covering 315 2/3 innings.

--LF Domonic Brown went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday against Washington, and is hitless in his last 12 at-bats. Brown is hitting .242 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We felt good about scoring three runs in the first inning and we were not able to add on. We had one chance in the seventh inning with a man on second and then in the eighth inning -- first and second, nobody out -- and no runs come in.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, after the Phillies’ 5-3 loss to Washington Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April. He was pitching in extended Spring Training games as of April 29.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and will begin seeing action in extended spring training late in the week of April 28-May 4.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March. He threw to live hitters April 27 and was expected to begin extended spring training soon.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

