Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- When Philadelphia Phillies starter Cole Hamels came down with a nasty virus, Roberto Hernandez received one day’s notice that he would start against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Hernandez walked two in the first inning but settled down quickly after that and cruised to his second win of the season, going 7 1/3 innings during the Phillies’ 1-0 victory.

Though he spent most of his career as a starter -- under the name Fausto Carmona until his real identity was revealed in 2012 -- Hernandez received some relief work last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, making eight relief appearances and 24 starts. That mentality of coming out of the bullpen made it easier for him to prepare quickly for Sunday’s game.

“(It‘s) a little bit hard, but if you throw in the bullpen, you have to warm up quick,” said Hernandez, who added, “I like to start.”

For his effort, Hernandez lowered his ERA to 4.50 after giving up 10 runs in 10 innings in his two starts prior to Sunday. It was also the first time all year he went more than six innings.

Phillies manager Ryan Sandberg went with Hernandez, who came out of the bullpen for one-third of an inning on April 29, over another starter, Kyle Kendrick.

Kendrick, whose last turn in the rotation was rained out, hasn’t pitched in a game since April 24. According to Sandberg, it was just a matter of timing.

“Just because it happened so quickly with Cole that Kyle was ready and geared for his start (Monday) with his bullpen work,” he said. “(Hernandez) had the one inning of work out of the bullpen when he was effective, and then he also had some other ‘pen work leading up to his potential start, which was coming up.”

Hamels is penciled in to return to the rotation Tuesday in Hernandez’s spot for a start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

RECORD: 15-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 0-0, 4.15 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 0-2, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick will have gone 11 days between starts when he takes the mound Monday against Toronto. He last pitched April 24, giving up two runs in 5 2/3 innings, and his scheduled start April 30 was rained out. In three career starts against the Blue Jays, he is 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez got the start Sunday in place of Cole Hamels, who was sick with the flu. He threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings in his first start since April 25. Hernandez most recently threw one-third of an inning in relief April 29. Hamels will take Hernandez’s starting slot Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

--2B Chase Utley hit an RBI single in the first inning Sunday, extending his streak of reaching base to 12 games, topping the 11-game streak with which he opened up the season. He has reached base in 24 of his 26 games this season, and he ranks fourth in the NL in batting average (.346) after going 1-for-4 in the series finale against the Nationals.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings over 11 games spanning back to April 5. After blowing his first save opportunity of the season, giving up three runs in one-third of an inning at Texas, he has only given up five hits since while walking two and striking out seven.

--SS Jimmy Rollins hit a triple Sunday, his second of the season and 109th of his career. He ranks third among all active players in the category as well as third in Phillies’ history, 18 behind Sherry Magee and 49 behind Ed Delahanty.

--1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 Sunday with two strikeouts, ending a 28-game streak at Citizens Bank Park of reaching base. He had a .389 on-base percentage during that streak, which began May 17, 2013.

--RHP Ethan Martin began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on Sunday, throwing one scoreless inning. He strained his right shoulder in late February and opened the season on the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Got some versatile guys at the top of the order, we’ve got some choices there with (Tony Gwynn Jr.) and (Ben) Revere and Jimmy (Rollins) and Chase (Utley). They’ve been (doing) a good job of getting on base. That gives us chances to score and to score early like we did and take the lead. That can set the tone for a game.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, after the Phillies’ first-inning run Sunday held up for a 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (flu) was held out of his scheduled May 4 start. He is expected to start May 6.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 4.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April, and he was due to begin seeing action in extended spring training in early May.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He threw to live hitters April 27 and was expected to begin playing in extended spring training games soon after.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.