Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Domonic Brown is looking to regain not only his mojo, but a regular spot in the lineup.

The left-handed-hitting Brown did not start for the second consecutive day Monday against Toronto, when Philadelphia again faced a lefty starter -- former Phillie J.A. Happ.

Brown, an All-Star in 2013, pinch hit in the sixth inning and remained in the game, going 0-for-2 in a 3-0 loss. He is now hitting .238, with one homer and 10 RBIs.

That homer, on April 14 against Atlanta, is the only one he has hit over his last 59 games. While he went deep 27 times last season, his final homer came on Aug. 14 in Atlanta -- one of just four he hit in 44 games after the All-Star break. He did not homer over his final 31 games.

“When you have a first half of the season like he did last year, then it becomes a game of adjustments,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Pitchers make adjustments, and hitters need to make adjustments. But he’s not one to take a pitch on the outside corner and pull it to the power side, so that’s why it’s important for hitters to utilize the whole field and take what the pitcher gives. ... You have to work as a hitter, and make the pitchers come back to you.”

And if Brown does that, the rest is sure to follow -- his mojo, his lineup spot, everything.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison 1-2, 3.82 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 0-2, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels, Tuesday’s starter, took a 6-1 loss to the New York Mets in his last start, allowing six runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out three and walking five. The walk total was one shy of his career high. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three career starts against Toronto.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick saw his career-worst losing streak reach eight in Monday’s 3-0 loss to Toronto. Kendrick (0-3) went seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, while striking out four and walking three. The last Phillies pitcher to have a losing streak of eight games or more was Brad Lidge in 2009. The last starting pitcher to have such a streak was Randy Wolf in 1999.

--2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Monday against Toronto, the first time in 13 games he has failed to reach base safely. Utley is hitting .333 with three homers and 15 RBIs to date.

--SS Jimmy Rollins did not start Monday’s game against Toronto, a precautionary measure after he suffered a slight pull of his groin Sunday against Washington. Rollins, who flew out as a pinch hitter in the ninth, is hitting .271 with three homers and 15 RBIs to date.

--SS Freddy Galvis ended an 0-for-24 skid with a third-inning single Monday against Toronto. It was the longest slump by a Phillies position player since Carlos Ruiz went 0-for-26 in 2011. Galvis, who finished the night 1-for-5, is 2-for-36 (.053) in 13 games this season.

--RHP Ethan Martin pitched an inning for Class-A Clearwater on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a shoulder strain. Martin, ticketed for relief duty, went 2-5 with a 6.08 ERA in 15 games for the Phillies last season, eight of them starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just couldn’t get anything going. We had some opportunities, but couldn’t get a big hit.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after Monday’s loss to Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (flu) was held out of his scheduled May 4 start. He is scheduled to start May 6.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 4.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April, and he was due to begin seeing action in extended spring training in early May.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He threw to live hitters April 27 and was expected to begin playing in extended spring training games soon after.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

==