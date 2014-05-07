Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- When Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg was a Hall of Fame second baseman (1981-97), teams seldom employed defensive overshifts.

Maybe they would do so against a slugger like Pittsburgh’s Willie Stargell or Atlanta’s Darrell Evans, Sandberg recalled before Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to Toronto. But that was rare.

Nor did Sandberg employ the strategy much when he took over for Charlie Manuel last year. But he does so now. That has been especially notable against the Toronto Blue Jays. Sandberg has not hesitated to stack three infielders on one side of the diamond or the other against the three sluggers in the middle of the Jays’ order -- Jose Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion and Juan Francisco.

“With all the information you get, it’s right there with reports and spray charts and scouting reports,” Sandberg said. “When it’s right there in black and white, it’s worth something to apply. This is something new for me.”

The Phillies held down the middle of the Toronto order in Monday’s 3-0 loss. But on Tuesday, Encarnacion hit a ball over the shift -- and over everything, in fact -- for a solo homer in the second, then singled through the shift when there was a miscommunication between second baseman Chase Utley and shortstop Freddy Galvis.

Bautista also pulled a ball down the third-base line for a double, and set the stage for the winning run in the 10th by singling through Utley’s vacated position at second.

All of that offered proof positive that a shift can only do so much good -- that it’s still a matter of making good pitches.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee 3-2, 3.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle 5-1, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cliff Lee, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision last Friday against Washington, working seven innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking two. Lee is 2-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 11 career starts against Toronto.

--LHP Cole Hamels, seeking his 100th career victory (and his first of the season), was left with a no-decision Tuesday against Toronto. Hamels went six innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits, while striking out six and walking one.

--RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s game against Toronto, and was 9-for-23 (.391) on the six-game homestand. Byrd is hitting .303 overall, with four homers and a team-leading 22 RBIs.

--SS Jimmy Rollins did not start for the second straight day Tuesday, held out of the lineup with what the team continues to describe as a minor strain of his right groin muscle. He is listed as day to day. Rollins, who grounded out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, is hitting .269 with three homers and 15 RBIs to date.

--3B Cody Asche went 4-for-4 with his first career grand slam in Tuesday’s loss Toronto. It was Asche’s first career four-hit game, and the RBI total was a career high. He raised his average from .214 to .257.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just couldn’t get anything going. We had some opportunities, but couldn’t get a big hit.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after a loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (groin) did not start for the second straight day May 6. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Cole Hamels (flu) was held out of his scheduled May 4 start. He is scheduled to start May 6.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 4.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April, and he was due to begin seeing action in extended spring training in early May.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He threw to live hitters April 27 and was expected to begin playing in extended spring training games soon after.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Shawn Camp

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.