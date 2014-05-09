Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- After a couple poor games in a row in center field for Ben Revere, Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg started Tony Gwynn Jr. in center for Thursday’s series finale in Toronto, which created plenty of questions.

Revere made a poor read and misplayed a ball in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s loss, kick-starting a nine-run frame for the Blue Jays. A night before that, also against the Blue Jays, he couldn’t come up with a big throw in extra innings, allowing Toronto to score on the play and win. Revere is not known to have a good arm and has recently been shaky out in center, period.

Sandberg said the night off had nothing to do with Revere’s recent play, but he also didn’t give him the biggest vote of confidence, either, when he said that right fielder Marlon Byrd is a candidate to play center in the future.

Byrd, who played two games in center field with Mets last season and 46 games in center with the Cubs and Red Sox in 2012, last started regularly in center in 2011, playing 118 games at the position with the Cubs.

“He’s an option for center field, yeah,” Sandberg said of Byrd. “He has experience there. From what I’ve seen, his first-step quickness and his reads are outstanding. And he has an above-average arm.”

“I’ve talked to him about it and he likes playing center field. In my experience, a lot of guys that have played the corners and center field like center field the best, as far as seeing the ball and getting even better jumps.”

If the Phillies do eventually go with Byrd in center, Revere will likely be out of starting role, as his light bat does not profile well for a corner outfield position. Revere has never homered in his career and has a .649 lifetime OPS. Philadelphia is also expecting to get Darin Ruf (oblique) back sometime this month and he could start in one of the corners with Domonic Brown in the other spot.

Revere is going to have to start showing more defensively.

For what it’s worth, Sandberg said he has, but with such a light bat, Revere will have to step up.

“I would say he’s made some strides, made some improvements,” Sandberg said. “He’s worked from Day 1 on creating better arm strength, better fundamentals throwing. That’s come a long way. There’s more carry with his ball. He’s also worked on charging the ball on the ground to keep guys from going first to third. That’s been an improvement in that area.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-1, 4.50 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jerry Mejia, 3-0, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shawn Camp was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, and has the option to except the assignment or become a free agent. Camp had a 5.40 ERA in three relief appearances with the Phillies this season, and allowed two runs on four hits over 1 2/3 innings in Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The 38-year-old, who has played in the big leagues for parts of the last 11 years, spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

--RHP Luis Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday and to make room on the active roster, the Phillies outrighted RHP Shawn Camp to the IronPigs. Garcia, who has made one appearance with Philadelphia this season, had a 3.73 ERA over 31 1/3 innings of relief in 2013, his rookie year. With Lehigh Valley, Garcia went 2-0 with six saves and didn’t allow a run in 11 games. “I was working a lot on my mechanics because in the spring I wasn’t consistent, but now I am,” Garcia said. “I‘m more comfortable with my mechanics and everything.”

--1B/OF Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on Thursday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. It’s unclear when Ruf, who has yet to play a game this season, will return to the Phillies’ active roster. The club will let Ruf dictate the timeline to ensure he doesn’t experience any setbacks. Ruf hit 14 homers with an .806 OPS last season and should provide the Phillies with some much-needed offense upon his return.

--SS Jimmy Rollins served as the Phillies’ designated hitter for the second consecutive game in Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. Rollins, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, has been battling a sore right groin, which has prevented him from playing shortstop in Philadelphia’s last four contests. The Phillies hope Rollins will be able to play short during the club’s upcoming three-game series against the Mets in New York or he will be relegated to pinch-hitting duties since Philadelphia will not have the luxury of slotting him in at DH.

--INF Freddy Galvis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following the Phillies’ 12-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday. A corresponding roster move will be made Friday, the club said. Galvis has struggled mightily this season and saw his average drop to .048 following an 0-for-3 showing Thursday. The .214 career major league hitter is going to have to really improve at the plate down at Triple-A in order to be called back up. “He needs to go, play, get at-bats and gather himself a little bit,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez will get the ball for Friday’s series opener against the Mets looking to help the slumping Phillies get back on track. Philadelphia lost its last four games and sits in last place in the National League East. The last time Hernandez pitched was the last time the Phillies won, which was a 1-0 win over the Nationals. Hernandez threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out four to earn his second quality start of the season. The 33-year-old faced the Mets earlier in the year but came out of the bullpen and threw one-third of an inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want to come in and stop the bleeding and set the tone and that wasn’t there.” -- Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett, after a 12-6 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (groin) did not start for the second straight day May 6 but returned May 7-8 as a DH. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 4.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 8.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He threw to live hitters April 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Luis Garcia

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.