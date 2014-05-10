Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- It’s not uncommon for baseball players to refer to every single game as a grind. But few preach the philosophy as well as Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Marlon Byrd, who once again provided the tangible results of his approach late Friday night by delivering an RBI double in the 11th inning to lift the Phillies past the New York Mets, 3-2, at Citi Field.

Byrd was hitless in five plate appearances -- with three strikeouts and a pair of walks -- before stepping to the plate with one out and two runners on in the top of the 11th. Five pitches later, Byrd deposited a bloop just fair down the right field line to score second baseman Chase Utley with the winning run.

“(It’s a) game of adjustments not just settling, saying ‘Hey, I don’t have it today,'” Byrd said. “Trying to figure out a way to fix your swing as you go and just not be satisfied (with) saying ‘I’ll get it tomorrow.’ Just keep grinding.”

Byrd’s career has provided him no shortage of experiences on which to draw. He missed two seasons as a collegian due to a serious right leg injury that almost resulted in amputation and caused his weight to balloon to more than 300 pounds.

Byrd reached the majors with the Phillies in September 2002 and experienced varying degrees of success five teams over the next decade. His career appeared over in 2012, when he hit .210 with three extra-base hits in 143 at-bats for the Cubs and Red Sox before being released by the Red Sox and drawing a 50-game suspension for using a banned substance.

The Mets signed Byrd to a minor league deal in February 2013 and he ended up emerging as their best player by hitting .285 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs before the Mets dealt him to Pittsburgh in August. Byrd added another three homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games with the Pirates before he played in the postseason for the first time.

Byrd parlayed his comeback season into a two-year deal with the Phillies, for whom he’s collected a team-high 23 RBIs while dispensing words of wisdom to a Phillies squad that was picked by many to finish in last place.

“He’s got a great mentality for that,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s always on the positive side and he’s always up there. He’ll grind it out, he’ll grind out a game and that’s what he demonstrates, that’s what he talks about.”

The win Friday snapped a four-game losing streak for the Phillies, who were outscored 31-11 in being swept by Toronto in a pair of interleague series from Monday through Thursday, and lifted them into a tie for fourth place in the NL East with the Mets.

“We have to keep going, we have to keep grinding and try to figure out a way to win,” Byrd said. “That’s the way this team’s built, regardless of what’s been going on earlier in the season or the last series. You’ve got to keep grinding.”

Nobody knows that better than Byrd.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 0-3, 3.58 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 3-1, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick will once again be in search of his first win when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Kendrick fell to 0-3 on Monday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings in the Phillies’ 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It marked the fifth time in six starts Kendrick has allowed three runs or less -- and the sixth time the Phillies have scored three runs or less while Kendrick has been in the game. Entering Friday, Kendrick was one of 17 winless pitchers with at least three losses, but his 3.58 ERA is the third lowest of that group, behind only Chicago Cubs ace Jeff Samardzjia (1.62 ERA) and Blue Jays middle reliever Todd Redmond (3.32 ERA). Kendrick will be making his 23rd career appearance and 17th start against the Mets, whom he has opposed more than any team except the Washington Nationals. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA against the Mets, whom he threw his lone career shutout against on Apr. 26, 2013. He last faced the Mets last Aug. 27, when he took the defeat after giving up five runs (one earned) over six innings in the Phillies’ 5-0 loss.

--INF Reid Brignac was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Friday and flew out as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning of the Phillies’ 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mets. The Phillies made room for Brignac on Thursday by optioning INF Freddy Galvis to Lehigh Valley. The Phillies are the fourth major league team for Brignac, who hit .185 in 92 at-bats for the Rockies and Yankees last season. Brignac was hitting .284 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 30 games for Lehigh Valley.

--RHP Shawn Camp elected to become a free agent on Friday, one day after the Phillies outrighted him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Camp posted a 5.40 ERA in three appearances for the Phillies, who are the fifth team he’s pitched for as a big leaguer.

--1B/OF Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) played in his second rehab game with Class A Clearwater on Friday, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ruf has yet to play for the Phillies this season due to the injury, which he suffered on March 20.

--SS Jimmy Rollins returned to shortstop for the Phillies on Friday night, when he went 0-for-4 with a pair of walks in the Phillies’ 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mets. Rollins hadn’t played shortstop since Sunday due to a sore groin. He served as the designated hitter on Wednesday and Thursday, when the Phillies played the Blue Jays in Toronto.

--2B Chase Utley continued his hot hitting Friday night, when he went 3-for-5 and scored all three Phillies runs in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mets. It was the fourth three-hit game of the season for Utley, who leads the Phillies with a .336 average, a .536 slugging percentage and a .391 on-base percentage. He has 13 multi-hit games overall and has been held without a hit just six times in 31 games. Utley also recorded his first stolen base of the season Friday after he was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good to see him come through there. Otherwise we’d still be out there, possibly.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, after the four-hour, 39-minute game in which RF Marlon Byrd’s RBI double in the 11th inning lifted the Phillies to a 3-2 win over the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (groin) did not start for the second straight day May 6 but returned May 7-8 as a DH. He returned May 9.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 8. He played in his second rehab game with Clearwater on May 9.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 4.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He threw to live hitters April 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Luis Garcia

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.