Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley did everything they could for the Philadelphia Phillies in this weekend’s three-game series against the New York Mets.

Unfortunately for the Phillies, none of their core trio could double as a closer on Sunday afternoon, when the Phillies squandered a chance to sweep the Mets in a 5-4, 11-inning loss.

The Phillies were three outs away from beating the Mets and moving back to .500 before left-hander Antonio Bastardo -- who was closing because right-hander Jonathan Papelbon was out with a sore body -- blew the save opportunity by allowing three runs in one-third of an inning.

The meltdown not only cost left-hander Cole Hamels his 100th win but overshadowed a resurgent weekend for the Phillies’ three longest-tenured players.

Howard, Rollins and Utley hit a combined .421 (16-of-38) in the series with five doubles, a triple, a home run, five RBI and nine runs scored. They also drew eight walks in the three-game series.

The three veterans were especially impressive Saturday, when they were 9-of-12 with two doubles, a homer, four RBIs and four runs scored in the Phillies’ 5-4 win.

The throwback performances were particularly valuable for a Phillies squad that was reeling as it arrived in New York. The Phillies were swept during a four-game, two-city interleague set against the Blue Jays, who outscored Philadelphia 31-11.

Manager Ryne Sandberg began the series by holding a team meeting prior to Friday’s series opener. As is usually the custom with team meetings, nobody on the Phillies wanted to go into specifics over what was discussed, but it’s a safe bet that Howard, Rollins and Utley set a far more emphatic tone with their bats during the three-game series than they could have with their words on Friday afternoon.

“Coming off a series that we had against Toronto, we know as a veteran team that today’s a new day, today’s a new series and try to forget about what happened,” Howard said Saturday night. “We’ve been able to do that these last two days. And hopefully we can take care of business tomorrow.”

The Phillies didn‘t, but it wasn’t the fault of their three most reliable players.

RECORD: 17-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 0-1, 4.05 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 3-3, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jayson Nix was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday as the Phillies cleared spots on their 25- and 40-man rosters. A roster replacement will be announced Tuesday before the opener of a home series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Nix, 31, hit .154 (6-for-39) with a .214 on-base percentage, a .231 slugging percentage one homer and two RBIs in 18 games for Philadelphia this season. He walked twice and struck out 18 times.

--INF Freddy Galvis, broke his left clavicle Sunday while playing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, knocking him out for at least a few weeks, according to MLB.com. Galvis was demoted from the Phillies last week after hitting .048 (2-for-42) in 16 games.

--OF Darin Ruf moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, and he went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Ruf, out all season due to a left oblique strain, played three rehab games last week with Class A Clearwater, going 3-for-12 with two RBIs.

--RHP Ethan Martin moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, and he threw a scoreless inning. Martin, out all season due to a right shoulder strain, made three scoreless rehab appearances for Class A Clearwater last week.

--LHP Cliff Lee will look to snap a three-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Tuesday night in the first game of a two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Citizens Bank Park. Lee took the loss in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings as the Phillies fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-0. It was just the second time in eight starts this season that Lee has allowed more than three earned runs. He is 0-1 in three starts since Apr. 21, when he earned his most recent victory by throwing eight shutout innings in the Phillies’ 7-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lee is 7-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 12 career starts against the Angels, whom he hasn’t opposed since Sept. 23, 2010, when he was pitching for the Texas Rangers. He didn’t factor into the decision after allowing an unearned run over seven innings in the Rangers’ 3-2 win.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon (sore body) was unavailable to pitch Sunday, when LHP Antonio Bastardo blew the save by allowing three runs in the ninth inning of the Phillies’ 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Mets. Papelbon, who earned the save in the Phillies’ one-run wins on Friday and Saturday, said following the game Sunday that he was suffering from “sore everything -- backs, legs.” Papelbon has converted his last 11 save opportunities and has thrown 14 straight scoreless innings to lower his overall ERA to 1.88.

--LHP Cole Hamels was in line to earn his 100th career win Sunday until a bullpen meltdown in the ninth inning of the Phillies’ 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Mets. Hamels threw a career-high 133 pitches over seven innings, during which he allowed one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out 10. He left with a 3-1 lead and appeared likely to earn the win when the Phillies carried a 4-1 lead into the ninth, but LHP Antonio Bastardo gave up three runs while recording just one out. Hamels is winless in four starts this season as he attempts to become the 23rd active pitcher with 100 wins. Despite the no-decision, Sunday was by far the best outing of the season for Hamels, who lowered his ERA from 7.02 to 5.32.

--C Wil Nieves continued to take advantage of his limited playing time Sunday, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a rare stolen base in the Phillies’ 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Mets. Nieves has at least one hit in five of his seven starts this season and is hitting .296 with three RBI in 27 at-bats. His eighth-inning stolen base was just the third in 392 big league games for Nieves and his first since Aug. 24, 2009, when he was playing for the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That (game) was in my hands.” -- LHP Antonio Bastardo, who gave up three earned runs in the ninth inning of the Phillies’ eventual 5-4 loss to the New York Mets in 11 innings Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 8, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 12.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 12.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He threw to live hitters April 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Luis Garcia

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.