Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said closer Jonathan Papelbon assured him before Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that he has no lingering physical problems.

Papelbon, citing neck and back soreness, had asked for a day off Sunday, when the Phillies faced the New York Mets on the road. Fellow reliever Antonio Bastardo was unable to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning that day, and Philadelphia wound up losing in 11 innings.

“I talked to him, just to make sure there was nothing ailing him, or nothing else that was bothering him, and there wasn‘t,” Sandberg said Tuesday. “It was just that morning waking up, with the neck and the back and some soreness in his body. There was nothing else to be concerned about.”

Papelbon said before the game that he was fine. And when he was questioned about sitting out because he was sore, as opposed to a specific injury, he said he knows his body as well as anyone, and added that he has yet to go on the disabled list in his nine-year career

Papelbon has 11 saves in 12 chances this season, and has struck out 14 in 15 1/3 innings of work.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-20

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards 3-0, 2.80 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 2-2, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett, Wednesday’s starter, allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits while working six innings in his last start, a 12-6 loss to Toronto. Burnett struck out four and walked two. He is 2-2 with a 4.75 ERA in eight career starts against the Angels.

--LHP Cliff Lee went seven innings and allowed six hits Tuesday against the Angels, but was saddled a 4-3 loss when Los Angeles scored four unearned runs in the sixth inning. Lee, who struck out seven without walking a batter, dropped his second straight start and is winless over his last four.

--INF Cesar Hernandez was recalled from Double-A Reading to take the roster spot vacated when Jayson Nix was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. Hernandez, who reached on an error as a pinch hitter Tuesday, hit .340 in 26 games with Reading.

--2B Chase Utley went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. The RBI was the 828th of his career, moving him past Pat Burrell and into sole possession of ninth place on the Phillies’ all-time list. It was also the second triple in as many games for Utley, just the second time in his career he has tripled in consecutive games. The previous occasion came in 2007. Utley has seven extra-base hits over his last five games, and he has been hit by a pitch in each of his last four.

--C Carlos Ruiz went 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly Tuesday, and has reached safely in 22 of 30 games this season. He is also batting .333 over his last 16 games, lifting his average to .274

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating -- not just for yourself, but when you let a team down.” -- Phillies 3B Cody Asche after a 4-3 loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 8, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 12.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 12.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He threw to live hitters April 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Luis Garcia

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Reid Brignac

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.