Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Kendrick must be wondering what he needs to do to win a game.

He pitched well Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three runs (all on a first-inning homer by Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco) over seven innings. But Kendrick, who allowed four hits while striking out five and walking one, wound up absorbing a 3-0 loss.

His career-worst losing streak stands at nine, a span of 15 starts. Kendrick, 0-4 this season, has not won since beating the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 6, 2013. And his team does not often score for him. The Phillies have been shut out five times in those 15 starts, and they have scored one run or fewer in eight of them.

“The main thing is, I just want to win,” he said. “I think everyone else wants to win, too. I’ve just got to go out there and take care of my job and give my team a chance to win. First innings have been tough for me this year. That’s something I’ve got to work on. ... After the first, I just tried to keep us in it. That’s the only thing I can do -- keep battling and pitch as deep as I can.”

The last Phillies pitcher to lose at least nine in a row was Matt Beach, who dropped 11 straight in 1996-97.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-22

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey 3-2, 3.72 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 0-2, 5.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels, Saturday’s starter, is winless over his last six starts -- including four this year -- as he seeks his 100th career victory. He pitched seven innings and gave up one run on seven hits against the New York Mets in his last outing, but took a no-decision when the bullpen failed to hold a 4-1 ninth-inning lead. Hamels struck out 10 and walked three while throwing 133 pitches in that one. He is 7-0 with a 1.70 ERA in 10 career starts against Cincinnati.

--1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 Friday against Cincinnati and saw a seven-game hitting streak come to an end. Howard is hitting .250 this season, with seven homers and 22 RBIs.

--CF Ben Revere (stomach virus) did not play Friday against Cincinnati. He is day-to-day.

--2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 Friday against the Reds, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Utley is hitting .347 this season.

--C Carlos Ruiz went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch Friday against Cincinnati. Ruiz, hitting .277 this season, has reached safely in 24 of 32 games to date.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Ben Revere (stomach virus) did not play May 16 against Cincinnati. He is day-to-day.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 8, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 12.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 12.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Luis Garcia

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Reid Brignac

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.