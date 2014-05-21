Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- At first glance, this would appear to be the tail end of shortstop Jimmy Rollins’ career.

He is 35, after all, and his numbers as of last season showed a decline from the player who was the National League Most Valuable Player in 2007 and a World Series champion in 2008.

Those were his prime years, no doubt. But Rollins, a three-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glove winner as recently as 2012, is showing he still has more to give the Phillies.

That was in evidence in the first five innings of Tuesday’s game against the Marlins. He singled, stole a base and scored in the first inning, looking a bit like the kid who won the league’s stolen-base title in 2001.

In the fifth, Rollins brought the Phillies back from a 3-2 deficit and gave them a 4-3 lead with a two-run homer, looking a bit like the powerfully built man who slugged a career-high 30 long balls in 2007.

It’s probably not wise to expect 30 homers again from Rollins, but he already has six, which matches his total last year, when he sunk to a career low in that category.

And don’t look for 46 steals like he had in 2001, but he already has six, which is not bad for a middle-aged shortstop.

Rollins is in the last year of his contract, officially, but he will automatically get a year added, at a rate of $11 million, if he gets 434 plate appearances. If not, the Phillies can extend him at $8 million or Rollins can use a player option at $5 million.

Rollins said he wants to play until he’s 40. We’ll see about that one. But the way he is playing now, count on him to at least return to the Phillies next season.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-22

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 0-4, 3.96 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nate Eovaldi 2-2, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick pitches on Wednesday against the Marlins, a franchise he has feasted on historically. He is 12-2 with a 3.45 ERA against the Marlins. In fact, if not for the Marlins, Kendrick would be well under .500 for his career. Instead, he is 64-59 with a 4.36 ERA.

--RHP A.J. Burnett, who pitched for the Marlins from 1999 to 2007, faced his former franchise on Tuesday and went five innings, allowing three hits, four walks and three runs. He left with a 6-3 lead because of a healthy Phillies offense. But it was also the second straight appearance in which Burnett failed to get past the fifth inning. Perhaps the best thing he did was get a double and score a run. He is hitting .278 this season, and he already has one more hit than the four he managed last season when he batted .068.

--CF Tony Gwynn Jr. made his 11th start of the season Tuesday at the Marlins, and he proved his worth in the fourth inning when he made a terrific catch of a long blast by Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich. Gwynn raced back and made an over-the-shoulder grab just a split-second before he hit the wall 419 feet from home plate.

--3B Cody Asche, who entered Tuesday’s game against the Marlins hitting .342 in his past 11 games, went 0-for-3 and was also charged with an error.

--RF Marlon Byrd entered Tuesday’s game against the Marlins hitting .354 in his past 20 games. He went 1-for-5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re going to go ahead and place him on the (15-day disabled list). The MRI revealed a grade 1/grade 2 strain in his flexor tendon. We are going to be cautious with him.” -- Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr., talking about LHP Cliff Lee.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20.

--CF Ben Revere (stomach virus) last played May 14. He is day-to-day.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 8, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 12.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 12.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bcastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Luis Garcia

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Reid Brignac

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

