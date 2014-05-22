Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Phillies left-hander Cliff Lee, 35, has been amazingly durable, making at least 28 starts per season for six straight years and nine out of 10 since becoming an established big-leaguer.

His streak is in jeopardy, however, after Lee was placed on the 15-day disabled list late Tuesday night with a left-elbow strain.

Considering the fact that Lee said it hurt him just to turn the doorknob at his house, the Phillies can feel fortunate he does not need Tommy John surgery, which has been an epidemic lately among pitching stars such as the Marlins’ Jose Fernandez, the Mets’ Matt Harvey and quite a few others.

Still, Lee will be forced to rest for a week, and some are estimating he will miss about a month.

That hurts the Phillies on the field because Lee was 14-8 with a 2.87 ERA last season. This year, he was off to a 4-4 start with a solid 3.18 ERA.

Lee’s injury also could have some interesting contract repercussions. He is owed $25 million for 2015. In 2016, he would get a whopping $27.5 million if he pitches 200 innings in 2015 or a combined total of 400 for 2014 and 2015. Otherwise, the Phillies have the option of buying him out for $12.5 million.

The Phillies also could attempt to trade him before this season’s deadline, but that likely would be impossible unless Lee can prove he is healthy.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 1-2, 4.40 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 2-3, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick struggled through 5 2/3 innings and 99 pitches on Wednesday against the Marlins. He allowed seven hits, two walks and six runs. It was the most earned runs he has allowed all season, and he fell to 0-5. He has lost a career-worst 10 straight games -- the worst losing streak by a Phillies pitcher since Matt Beech dropped 11 in a row from 1996 to 1997.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Ruf, 27, likely would have made the big-league roster on Opening Day had it not been for a rib-cage injury suffered in spring training. Last season, in his first extensive action in the big leagues, he hit .247 with 14 homers and 30 RBI in 293 at-bats. This year, he played 12 games in the minors to get himself ready, and now the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder is poised to provide right-handed power off the bench. He went 0-for-1 on Wednesday as a reserve.

--RHP David Buchanan, 25, is the logical pitcher to replace injured LHP Cliff Lee in the rotation, starting Saturday. Buchanan had a strong spring training and then posted a 3.12 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

--LHP Cole Hamels will start against the Marlins on Thursday. He has pitched consistently well against the Marlins -- 2.18 ERA last year in five starts and a 3.16 ERA in 29 career starts. However, the wins have not been there; he is 9-12, including 1-2 last season. Overall this season, Hamels has been inconsistent. In his past two starts, he allowed just one run in seven innings each time. But in the two starts prior to that, he allowed six and five runs, respectively.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We weren’t able to put up zeros after we scored runs. We weren’t able to build off momentum.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, after a 14-5 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 8, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 12. He was recalled to the Phillies on May 21.

--LHP Cliff Lee (elbow strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20.

--CF Ben Revere (stomach virus) last played May 14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Luis Garcia

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Reid Brignac

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF/1B Darin Ruf