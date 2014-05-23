Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- After Thursday’s walk-off loss to the Miami Marlins, the Philadelphia Phillies are 20-24, which is just a half-game from the cellar of the National League East.

The opportunity to move up in the standings is right now, at least according to the schedule. The Phillies return home Friday for 11 straight games in their stadium.

Then again, the Phillies are 8-12 at home this season, so maybe returning to Philadelphia is not such a good thing.

Besides, the Phillies need to figure a couple of things out -- such as their rotation and center field.

Roy Halladay retired in December, Cliff Lee is on the disabled list, and Kyle Kendrick lost 10 straight decisions. That leaves just Cole Hamels, who has a 4.30 ERA and took a no-decision Thursday, as anything close to resembling an ace.

The rest of the rotation is less than stellar, with pitchers such as Roberto Hernandez and A.J. Burnett.

The issue in center field is that Ben Revere, 26, who won the job last season when he hit .305 and had a .691 on-base-plus-slugging percentage before missing the second half of the season due to injury, has taken a step or two backward.

Revere returned to the lineup Thursday after a five-day absence due to a stomach virus. But even when he has been healthy, he has been largely ineffective this season (.266 with a .575 OPS), and there has been talk of sending him back to the minors.

Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro, though, said that is not an option for now.

Manager Ryne Sandberg, on the other hand, used Tony Gwynn Jr. in center field lately and would not commit to either player as the every-day starter at the moment.

Gwynn, who made a highlight-reel catch in deep center field earlier in the Marlins series, is struggling at the plate even worse than Revere. Gwynn is hitting .203 with a .554 OPS.

It would probably help the offense to shift Marlon Byrd from right field to center, putting power-hitting Darin Ruff in right. But that would hurt the defense, and Sandberg said he is not considering that move.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 2-1, 4.43 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-1, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez starts Friday against the Dodgers. It’s his 11th appearance of the season and his eighth start. He had that dual role last year, too, with Tampa Bay, starting 24 games and relieving in eight others. His history against the Dodgers is brief and unsuccessful. He took a 5-0 loss to the Dodgers last season, allowing eight hits, one walk and five runs in four innings for an ERA 11.25. This will be a chance for revenge in his second career start against the Dodgers. Overall, Hernandez, 33, who was previously known as Fausto Carmona, is probably best suited for long relief / spot starts. But due to injuries, he has been thrust into a regular role in the rotation.

--LHP Cole Hamels, entering Thursday, had a career ERA of 3.16 against the Marlins yet just a 9-12 record. On Thursday, it was more of the same as Hamels pitched well enough to win but settled for a no-decision. He allowed six hits, one walk and three runs in seven innings.

--SS Jimmy Rollins singled in the third inning Thursday, moving past Richie Ashburn into second place on the franchise all-time hit list. Rollins trails Mike Schmidt by 17 hits for the top spot.

--1B/OF Darin Ruf, who was promoted to the majors on Wednesday, may be shipped back on Saturday when the Phillies plan to promote a pitcher from Triple-A to replace injured LHP Cliff Lee. Phillies GM Ruben Amaro was vague Thursday, saying Ruf “could be here three days or three months.” There is little doubt that Ruf’s power bat belongs in the majors, even if it’s in a reserve role. The issue is whether he needs to go back to the minors to get more at-bats since he missed five weeks with a rib-cage injury. Ruf said that five weeks is longer than he would ever go without swinging a bit in the offseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were burned by 0-2 pitch. (LHP Cole Hamels) threw a fastball to a fastball hitter.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg after Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna’s grand slam in a 4-3 loss on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Luis Garcia

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Reid Brignac

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF/1B Darin Ruf