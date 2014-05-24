Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Revere has the makeup of a dangerous leadoff man.

A guy who can get on base, wreak havoc with his speed and score runs in bunches.

“His speed is his biggest asset,” Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of his center fielder before his team’s 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. “He can hit a fastball. When he gets on base he can really make things happen.”

But that hasn’t happened. Revere’s on-base percentage sits at .284 this season and he’s walked just three times.

And after coming off the bench Friday and getting on base in the seventh inning, Revere made a head-scratching base-running mistake that cost the Phillies.

With the bases loaded, no outs and Revere on third, left fielder Domonic Brown tattooed a sinking line drive to left field. Instead of tagging up, Revere broke home and then froze. Dodgers left fielder Carl Crawford made a nice catch falling to the grass, and before Revere could even dash back to third to try to tag and score, Crawford had the ball back in the infield to keep the bases loaded.

The Phillies ended up never scoring.

“There was no outs, I was going no matter what,” Revere said. “The ball just kind of stayed up in the air, I thought it was going to stay in the air a little bit. I thought it was going to land and he made the catch with no outs. With one out I usually go back and tag, but I thought that ball was going to be down for sure off the bat.”

It was just another addition to Revere’s tough 2014.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-25

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 5-2, 3.18 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan is scheduled to start Saturday against the Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. The 25-year-old will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his major league debut in place of the injured Cliff (left elbow strain). With the Phillies in spring training, Buchanan surprised as a non-roster invitee, going 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA, 11 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings. At Triple-A this season, Buchanan has gone 5-1 with a 3.98 ERA in nine starts.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez, Friday’s starter, pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball, but took the loss against the Dodgers. Hernandez’s previous two appearances came out of the bullpen because of the Phillies’ flexibility with recent off days in their schedule. In his last three starts, Hernandez has allowed just three earned runs in 18 2/3 innings.

--3B Cesar Hernandez saw his first big-league action at third base Friday. The natural second baseman has been auditioning at the hot corner with Double-A Reading this season, where he’s made eight errors in 18 games at the position. On Friday, Hernandez played a clean game. “It’ll be good for him to get time out there,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said before Friday’s game. “I‘m anxious to see him over there.”

--LF Darin Ruf made his first start of the season, as lefty-swinging Domonic Brown received the night off against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Ruf, who went 0-for-1 with a strikeout Friday, started the season on the disabled list with a strained oblique muscle before being activated and playing nine games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Ruf was then called up on Wednesday when Lee hit the disabled list. With Brown struggling, could left field turn into a platoon? “I think anything is possible,” Sandberg said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kind of felt like it could’ve went the other way with something here or there. Against a tough pitcher, we created some opportunities with some baserunners.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg after a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Luis Garcia

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Reid Brignac

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF/1B Darin Ruf