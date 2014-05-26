Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It was never more apparent that the Philadelphia Phillies could use some hitting help than during a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in which Josh Beckett effortlessly mowed down batter after batter in throwing his first career no-hitter at age 34.

Not that Cody Asche could’ve helped, but he obviously wouldn’t have hurt the effort had he been in the lineup. Instead, the 23-year-old third-base regular was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to Sunday’s game with a left hamstring strain.

“He had some testing this morning and really wasn’t much improved, so we decided to put him on the DL rather than risk having any long-term issues with him,” Philadelphia general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said.

With Asche out of the picture for the time being, might it be the perfect time to get a look at top prospect Maikel Franco?

“It’s a possibility,” Amaro said. “We’ll see.”

A 21-year-old third baseman ranked the 17th-best prospect prior to 2014 by Baseball America, Franco smashed 31 homers between Class A and Double-A last season. This year, after getting off to a slow start, he’s batting .235 with four homers and 10 doubles in his first taste of Triple-A action.

Franco, though, was being held out of Sunday’s game at Lehigh Valley with an “upper respiratory problem” and should be considered day-to-day.

“We’ll have to consider it,” Amaro said. “Whether he’s gonna be able to help us, or whether he’s ready -- we’ll see.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-3, 4.76) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 0-5, 4.53)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett probably pitched one more inning that he should have in Sunday’s 6-0 loss to the Dodgers. Through seven innings, Burnett allowed six runs (four earned) on 11 hits. But he really struggled in the seventh, when he allowed the first four batters to reach base (walk, error, double, single), and three of them scored. The right-hander has really struggled in his last four outings, during which he’s gone 1-3 and with a 6.26 ERA. He’s given up 30 hits, 12 walks and four homers in 23 innings over that span after going 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA in his four previous starts.

--RHP Justin De Fratus was recalled Sunday after 3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. didn’t sound thrilled about calling up De Fratus, who was demoted in mid-April after allowing four runs, five hits and a walk in five innings. “We wanted to go to 13 pitchers on the roster,” Amaro said. “He’s got the experience. Nothing is etched in stone.”

--3B Cody Asche was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to Sunday’s game with a left hamstring strain. The Phillies’ regular third baseman had sat out the previous two games, so the move is retroactive to May 23. “He had some testing this morning and really wasn’t much improved, so we decided to put him on the DL rather than risk having any long-term issues with him,” GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said. It came at a bad time for Asche, who was hitting .417 over his past six games with three extra-base hits and six RBIs.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) threw Saturday, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. Lee, who’s been on the DL since May 20, will be re-evaluated again Monday and will likely need at least one rehab start before returning to the rotation. “He may start throwing (Monday), he may not,” Amaro said. From the way Amaro tells it, it seems Lee will definitely need longer than the 15-day DL stint before he’s ready to pitch again. “Probably, but we don’t know that yet,” Amaro said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was his day. You have to tip your hat to the man. He was on. What more can you say?” -- Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett on Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett, who pitched a no-hitter on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Cody Asche (hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 25 retroactive to May 23.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. Lee will be re-evaluated May 26 and will likely need at least one rehab start before returning to the rotation.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Justin De Fratus

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF/1B Darin Ruf