Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cliff Lee said after Monday’s 9-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies that he is still feeling discomfort in his strained left elbow, and that he doesn’t expect to be activated from the 15-day disabled list when that stint ends in early June.

The 35-year-old left-hander, placed on the DL last Wednesday, was reevaluated Monday but not cleared to begin throwing.

“It’s definitely better; there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “It’s better than it was, but (the discomfort is) still there and that’s the plan: Whenever I can do some of the tests they put me through, if I can do that without feeling it at all, I’ll start throwing. Until then I’ve got to continue to work on it and let it heal.”

The team announced that Lee would be evaluated again on Thursday. Lee said he wasn’t sure when further tests would be administered. Nor is he sure about a timeline for his return.

“I know if I felt good today it was going to be another week or so,” he said, “and hopefully come back after the 15 days is up. But as of now, it looks like it’s going to be longer than that.”

Lee is 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 10 starts this season.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa 5-3, 3.91 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 1-2, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels took a no-decision against Miami in his last start, going seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked one. He is 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick ended a career-worst 10-game losing streak by beating Colorado on Monday. Kendrick worked 6 2/3 shutout innings and allowed six hits, while striking out two and walking four. His losing streak had been the third-longest active string in the majors and the longest by a Phillie since Matt Beech dropped 11 in a row in 1996-97.

--CF Ben Revere went 3-for-5 Monday against Colorado, two games after going 4-for-4 against the Dodgers. Revere’s average stands at .291.

--1B Ryan Howard went 3-for-4 with a season-high five RBIs in Monday’s 9-0 victory over Colorado. It was the first time Howard has driven in five runs or more in a game since Sept. 20, 2012 against the New York Mets. Howard, now seven RBIs away from 1,000 for his career, is hitting .236 this season, with eight homers and 30 RBIs.

--2B Chase Utley went 3-for-4 Monday against the Rockies, and his seventh-inning double tied him with Bobby Abreu for sixth place on the club’s all-time extra-base-hit list, with 585. Utley, hitting .337 this season, has 14 extra-base hits over his last 16 games, and is tied with Arizona’s Paul Gold.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the thing about this game -- you can have a bad day yesterday, but then you can go ... to the next day, and you start fresh, 0-and-0. I think everybody came in with that mindset.” -- 1B Ryan Howard, after the Phillies bounced back from being no-hit by Los Angeles on Sunday to shut out the Rockies 9-0 Monday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. He was reevaluated May 26 but not cleared to begin throwing. He said he was still feeling discomfort in the elbow, and that he does not expect to be activated when his DL stint ends in early June. He is scheduled to be reevaluated May 29.

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 24, retroactive to May 22.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF/1B Darin Ruf

