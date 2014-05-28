Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Ben Revere has always been able to hit. It’s just that he has never been able to hit one out.

That changed in the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss to Colorado, when Revere launched a 1-1 pitch from reliever Boone Logan into the right field seats at Citizens Bank Park for his first career home run. It came in his 1,466th at-bat, the longest homerless streak to start a career since Frank Taveras went 1,594 at-bats without one (1972-77).

“My game mainly is to hit line drives,” said Revere, a .288 hitter this season and a .285 hitter for his career. “It’s a good feeling. When I got to second base, I didn’t know what to do.”

He said his teammates gave him “the rookie treatment” when he returned to the dugout, ignoring him before finally offering their congratulations.

“I was trying not to smile but some guys got on me,” he said. “It was fun. I’ll try to hit 400 more.”

Revere now has 55 hits this season, just four for extra bases.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 5-1, 3.45 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-2, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision against the Dodgers in his last start, allowing two runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one. He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in two career starts against Colorado.

--LHP Cole Hamels was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Rockies, going seven innings and allowing four runs on three hits, one of them a tie-breaking three-run homer by Wilin Rosario in the seventh. Hamels, who struck out four and walked two, is 4-9 over his last 21 starts at home, and 1-7 over his last 11 starts in the month of May. He is also 0-4 in 10 starts against NL West teams dating back to July 15, 2012.

--1B Darin Ruf, making his first start of the season Tuesday against Colorado when Ryan Howard was given the day off, hit a solo homer in the fourth inning off Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa. It is the only hit in seven at-bats to date for Ruf, who missed the season’s first seven weeks while recovering from an oblique strain. Ruf also snapped an 0-for-15 slump dating back to last season.

--C Carlos Ruiz went 2-for-2 and reached base four times Tuesday against Colorado to break out of a 1-for-17 slump. Ruiz is hitting .269 this season.

--CF Ben Revere hit his first career homer in Tuesday’s loss to Colorado, a solo shot in the seventh inning off reliever Boone Logan. It came in Revere’s 1,466th at-bat, the longest homerless streak to start a career since Frank Taveras went 1,594 at-bats without one (1972-77). Revere, 1-for-5 in the game, is hitting .288 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was fun. I’ll try to hit 400 more.” -- Phillies CF Ben Revere, who hit his first career homer in Tuesday’s loss to Colorado in his 1,466th career MLB at-bat.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. He was re-evaluated May 26 but not cleared to begin throwing. He said he was still feeling discomfort in the elbow, and that he does not expect to be activated when his DL stint ends in early June. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated May 29.

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF/1B Darin Ruf