Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The manager is a Hall of Fame second baseman. The guy who plays second for him now is a five-time All-Star, and a kindred spirit.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, in his first full season in charge, appreciates what his second baseman, Chase Utley, brings to the table, particularly his preparation, which Sandberg said is second to none.

“He just never lets up with the routine,” Sandberg said, “which takes times, takes effort, takes concentration, focus -- all those things. He’s prepared every day.”

It is not unlike someone Sandberg sees in the mirror when he shaves every day.

“There weren’t too many things that I did differently,” said Sandberg, who played virtually his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Cubs (1981-97). “With a routine, I had confidence. With the proper routine, I felt like I was ready to play, and covered what I had to cover.”

Sandberg was a career .285 hitter, while the 35-year-old Utley is hitting .289 in 12 seasons with the Phils.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler 1-5, 4.63 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 1-0, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan, Thursday’s starter, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in his major league debut last Saturday, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez was saddled with a no-decision Wednesday against the Rockies, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked four.

--1B Ryan Howard hit a game-winning three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday off Colorado reliever Boone Logan, Howard’s ninth homer of the season and the fifth walkoff shot of his career. Howard’s last homer in that situation came off Cincinnati’s Arthur Rhodes on July 9, 2010. Howard, who went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs in all, needs three more RBIs to reach 1,000 for his career.

--RHP Mike Adams inherited a bases-loaded no-out jam in the seventh inning Wednesday against Colorado but escaped unscathed, getting a double play off the bat of Carlos Gonzalez and then striking out the major leagues’ top hitter, Troy Tulowitzki. Adams has not allowed an earned run over his last 12 appearances (a string of 11 innings), and has struck out 15 in that stretch.

--2B Chase Utley went 2-for-5 Wednesday night against Colorado, including an RBI single in the four-run ninth inning. Utley, hitting .337 this season, also doubled for the 22nd time this season. He has 15 extra-base hits over his last 18 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I found the ball. That’s about it. With swinging, sometimes you have to tinker with some things. Sometimes it just finds you.” -- 1B Ryan Howard, when asked what he might have found in his swing that enabled him to deliver the decisive blow Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were “no significant changes” from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training. He will continue his throwing program May 29.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. He was re-evaluated May 26 but not cleared to begin throwing. He said he was still feeling discomfort in the elbow, and that he does not expect to be activated when his DL stint ends in early June. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated May 29.

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF/1B Darin Ruf

