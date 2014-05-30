Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Shoulder surgery was performed on Mike Adams last July 31, leaving the Philadelphia Phillies’ reliever to wonder if he would ever be the same.

The 35-year-old right-hander wonders no more. Not after coming off the disabled list in mid-April and compiling a 2-1 record in 17 appearances, with a 2.35 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings of work. He has an active string of 11 straight scoreless innings, capped by a Houdini-like escape in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-3 victory over Colorado.

After inheriting a bases-loaded, no-out situation from Antonio Bastardo, Adams first induced Carlos Gonzalez to tap a broken-bat roller back to the mound, enabling Adams to start a double play. Then Adams fanned the major leagues’ leading hitter, Troy Tulowitzki.

“If I‘m healthy, I’ve never doubted my ability,” Adams said. “Right now, I‘m healthy.”

But immediately after his surgery, he wasn’t quite so sure of himself.

“I didn’t know where my career was going last August,” he said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be done, or if I was going to be just another guy out of the bullpen, but I put a lot of determination into my rehab. I put a lot of hard work. I just believed.”

RECORD: 23-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Rafael Montero 0-2, 4.96 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 3-4, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett, Friday’s starter, suffered a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start, allowing six runs (four earned) on 11 hits in seven innings. He struck out three and walked one. He is 5-6 with a 3.39 ERA in 20 career starts against the Mets.

--RHP David Buchanan, making his second major league start, took the loss Thursday against the Mets, going 6 2/3 innings and yielding four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out two and walked two.

--RF Marlon Byrd went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday’s loss to the Mets, his seventh of the season. Byrd, hitting .284 this season, is a .320 hitter in 55 career games against the Mets.

--LHP Mario Hollands pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday against the Mets, extending his streak of scoreless innings to six. Hollands, who is holding hitters to a .139 average in 11 home appearances this season, is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 games altogether.

--CF Ben Revere went 1-for-4 Thursday against the Mets and has hit safely in four straight games, batting at a .368 clip in that stretch. Revere is hitting .291 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to battle as long as I could to get the team a win, but couldn’t do it tonight.” -- RHP David Buchanan, who lost to the Mets Thursday in his second major league start.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. He was re-evaluated May 26 but not cleared to begin throwing. He underwent further examination May 29, but according to manager Ryne Sandberg was still feeling discomfort. Lee has not yet been cleared to begin throwing and he does not expect to be activated when his DL stint ends in early June.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training. He will continue his throwing program May 29.

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF/1B Darin Ruf

