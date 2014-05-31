Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Third base has been a trouble spot for the Philadelphia Phillies to date, but the club does not appear to be in a rush to recall top prospect Maikel Franco from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

When asked before Friday’s game against the Mets if there was a possibility of Franco making the jump, manager Ryne Sandberg said, “Not as we speak.” Three days earlier general manager Ruben Amaro told reporters that Franco is “not really ready to be a big leaguer yet.”

The Phillies’ regular third baseman, Cody Asche, is on the disabled list with a hamstring pull. His replacement, Cesar Hernandez, has struggled at the plate and in the field. Reid Brignac, who started at third Friday against the Mets and got the game-winning hit in the 14th inning, is not viewed as a long-term alternative.

Franco, a non-drafted free agent signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2010, started slowly this season at Lehigh Valley, but through Thursday’s games was hitting .294 in May, raising his overall average to .238.

Sandberg said his recall is just a matter of “waiting for the right opportunity for Franco to be consistent, to be ready for the challenge and be ready for the opportunity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom 0-2, 1.83 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick 1-5, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, Saturday’s starter, broke a personal 10-game losing streak by beating Colorado in his last start, going 6 2/3 shutout innings and allowing six hits. Kendrick struck out two and walked four. He is 8-8 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 career appearances against the Mets, 17 of them starts. He lasted 5 1/3 innings against them on May 10, allowing four runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking two.

--RHP A.J. Burnett went seven innings and allowed five runs on five hits in taking a no-decision Thursday against the New York Mets. Burnett struck out 11 and walked six while throwing 116 pitches (68 strikes), his highest total since he threw 116 against San Francisco on Aug. 25, 2013, while pitching for Pittsburg. It was the 33rd double-digit strikeout performance of his career, and the first since he struck out 12 Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 21, 2013.

--LF Domonic Brown went 1-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs Friday against the Mets. The homer, a three-run shot off Mets starter Rafael Montero in the fourth, was Brown’s fourth of the year, and also his fourth in his last 269 at-bats, dating back to last season. Brown is hitting .201 this season, and has driven in 26 runs.

--3B Reid Brignac, making his first start of the season, singled over a drawn-in outfield to drive in the winning run in Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Mets. Brignac went 2-for-5 in the game, and is 3-for-10 in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 9.

--RHP Mike Adams blanked the Mets over 1 1/3 innings Friday night, extending his scoreless-inning streak to 12 1/3. Adams is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 18 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good win. The guys hung in and battled. It makes the night, and sleep, a little nicer.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg after a 6-5 win over the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. However, Lee underwent further examination May 28, and according to manager Ryne Sandberg, Lee was feeling discomfort and was not been cleared to resume throwing.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF/1B Darin Ruf