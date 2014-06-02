Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg has preached fundamentals to his team since taking the position fulltime in September of 2013.

The past two games against the Mets, both losses, have shown that the message has not completely gotten through to his players.

On Saturday night, it was center fielder and leadoff hitter Ben Revere who could not lay down a bunt, even popping one up in foul territory in the 12th inning. Sunday, pinch-hitter Domonic Brown hit a single to left field to advance Cesar Hernandez to third, but Brown was caught in between first and second trying to extend his hit to a double.

“That’s a frustrating part of it,” Sandberg said following Sunday’s 4-3 loss. “Close games, extra-inning games, there’s often times you can look back at a play here or there just to get the job done and that’s been frustrating.”

Now 54 games into the season, the fundamentals have yet to click for the Phillies. But Sandberg knows that his team must correct those mistakes for the Phillies to have a chance to succeed on the diamond.

“We’ll continue to go out there and attempt to correct it,” Sandberg said. “There’s a game every day and there’s a game to be played to clean it up and play a solid game. That’s what it’s going to take.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez 2-2, 3.76 ERA) vs. Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon 4-5, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez, who will start Monday’s game, posted a win in his last appearance, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs in a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. He walked five batters and struck out four. Against the Mets this year and in his career, Hernandez is 0-0 in three games with a 1.50 ERA.

--Prior to Sunday’s game, the Phillies placed RHP Jeff Manship on the 15-day DL and optioned OF/1B Darin Ruf to Lehigh Valley (AAA). To take their places on the 25-man roster, the Phillies recalled RHP Phillippe Aumont and purchased the contract of LHP Cesar Jimenez from Lehigh Valley

--After recording eight strikeouts on Sunday, LHP Cole Hamels passed Curt Schilling for fourth place on the Phillies’ all-time list with 1,561 career strikeouts. Hamels now only trails Steve Carlton (3,031), Robin Roberts (1,871) and Chris Short (1,585).

--1B Ryan Howard has hit four home runs this week, his most over a seven-game stretch since he hit four home runs in four consecutive games from September 19-22, 2013.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon has not allowed an earned run in 20 of his last 21 appearances. He is 1-0 with 13 saves and an 0.43 ERA over that stretch (since April 5).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Cole Hamels) gives us the opportunity, no question about it. We came up short on the offensive side, he pitched well with the wind today.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, after Cole Hamels yielded one earned run in seven innings in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeff Manship was placed on the 15-day DL June 1 after straining his right quadriceps on May 31.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. However, Lee underwent further examination May 28, and according to manager Ryne Sandberg, Lee was feeling discomfort and was not been cleared to resume throwing.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Phillippe Aumont

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.