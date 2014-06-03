Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It’s always something with the struggling Philadelphia Phillies. Some nights it’s the spotty bullpen. Some nights their offense disappears.

In Monday night’s 11-2 loss to the New York Mets, it was both of those things, and more. The Phils managed seven hits against Bartolo Colon and three relievers, and Philadelphia’s bullpen surrendered six runs in the ninth inning.

But there was also this: Second baseman Chase Utley, the Phillies’ most reliable player, booted a potential inning-ending double-play ball in the sixth inning, allowing the Mets to extend an inning in which they scored four times in all.

“You’re going to make mistakes,” Utley said. “That’s part of the game. The thing we should do is try to learn from those mistakes and try to improve on them.”

When asked if the game was indicative of who the Phils are, he said, “I‘m not a negative person, so no.”

But they are 24-31 after losing four of five to the Mets, capping a 4-7 homestand.

“We didn’t play that well this homestand,” Utley said. “Nothing we can do about it now. We have to go on the road and win games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-31

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 1-1, 3.86 ERA) at Nationals (Jordan Zimmermann 3-2, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan, Tuesday’s starter, lost 4-1 to the Mets last Thursday, in his second major league start. Buchanan went 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits. He struck out two and walked two. He has never faced the Nats.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez took the loss Monday to the New York Mets, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits, while striking out five and walking two. Hernandez, who has not won since June 4, fell to 2-3.

--CF Ben Revere went 2-for-4 Monday against the Mets to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Revere is hitting .289 this season.

--2B Chase Utley went 1-for-4 with his major-league-leading 23rd double of the season Monday against the Mets. Utley is hitting .319 with four homers and 27 RBIs to date.

--LHP Mario Hollands blanked the Mets over 1 2/3 innings Monday, extending his career-best scoreless-innings streak to 9 2/3. Twelve of his 13 career appearances at Citizens Bank Park (covering 14 2/3 innings) have been scoreless. Hollands is 1-1 with a 2.91 ERA in 23 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t play that well this homestand. Nothing we can do about it now. We have to go on the road and win games.” -- 2B Chase Utley.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. However, Lee underwent further examination May 28, and according to manager Ryne Sandberg, Lee was feeling discomfort and was not been cleared to resume throwing. He will accompany the team on a six-game road trip that begins June 3, and Sandberg said there is a possibility Lee will begin throwing at some point during the trip.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Phillippe Aumont

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.