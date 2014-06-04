Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Most baseball fans don’t welcome weeknight games that go extra innings, especially when they have to be at work the next morning.

The Philadelphia Phillies probably felt the same way Tuesday night.

Prior to starting a three-game series in Washington, the Phillies had played 57 innings of baseball in the previous five games against the New York Mets. And the Phillies, playing at home, lost four of the five games.

The total amount of time for the games was 20 hours and 36 minutes and that included a pair of 14-inning games and one 11-inning game. It was the first time since 1991, when the Seattle Mariners faced the Toronto Blue Jays, that two teams played three games in a row of at least 11 innings.

To make matters worse for Ryan Sandberg and his team, the Phillies are in the midst of playing 41 games in 41 days and they are playing 20 games in 20 consecutive days through June 8. After a day off June 9, they are slated to play 21 games in 20 days.

It was no surprise the Phillies’ bullpen needed some fresh arms so right-hander Ethan Martin was summoned from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Tuesday’s game. He didn’t sit around; he pitched the last two innings, as he retired six batters.

The Phillies lost, 7-0, in regulation -- perhaps little solace for the struggling team. At least they didn’t have to go extra innings.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-32

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 3-4, 3.79 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 4-4, 3.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan made his third career start on Tuesday against the Nationals. He was tagged with the loss as he gave up 10 hits and seven runs in six innings. The Phillies bullpen was overworked in a five-game series this past weekend with the New York Mets and Buchanan threw 112 pitches.

--RHP A.J. Burnett will start on Wednesday for the Phillies at Washington. An offseason resident of the Baltimore area, Burnett is 9-3 in his career against Washington in 18 games, with 17 starts.

--RHP Phillippe Aumont was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Tuesday’s game to make room for RHP Ethan Martin.

--RHP Ethan Martin, trying to help out an overworked Phillies bullpen, was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He pitched two innings and retired six batters in the 7-0 loss to the Nationals.

--RHP Jason Marquis was signed to a minor league contract and sent to extended spring training in Clearwater, Fla. He is supposed to report to Clearwater on Wednesday.

--C Carlos Ruiz entered play Tuesday as the fifth-best hitter among National League catchers. Ruiz was hitless in three at-bats Tuesday and is now hitting .278.

--OF Marlon Byrd returned to familiar territory on Tuesday. He played for the Washington Nationals in their first season, 2005, in the nation’s capital and again in 2006. His name was spelled “Bird” on the lineup card posted in the Washington clubhouse before the game. Byrd was 0-for-4 and his average fell to .269.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We look at this as one game.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after Tuesday’s loss to the Nationals.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. However, Lee underwent further examination May 28, and according to manager Ryne Sandberg, Lee was feeling discomfort and was not been cleared to resume throwing. He accompanied the team on a six-game road trip that began, and Sandberg said there is a possibility Lee will begin throwing at some point during the trip.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

