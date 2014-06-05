Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Nothing seems to be going right these days for the Philadelphia Phillies, who are now 24-33.

This past weekend, they played three extra-inning games and played a total of 57 innings and lost four of five games to the New York Mets.

On Monday, they ran into a tough pitcher in Washington’s Jordan Zimmermann, who pitched eight scoreless innings in a 7-0 victory. Then, on Wednesday, the Phillies had to face Nationals’ ace Stephen Strasburg, who wasn’t at his best but picked up the win as he allowed four runs in seven innings.

Then the Phillies, whose bullpen was already taxed this past weekend, had to sit through a rain delay of one hour and 48 minutes heading into the last of the seventh before Washington got the last six outs and won, 8-4.

“It was a normal rain delay,” said manager Ryne Sandberg, appearing reserved after a tough stretch of games.

Philadelphia has now lost eight of nine games played on Wednesdays this year. The Phillies are 13-6 (.684) on Saturdays and Sundays this year but around .300 during the week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-38

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-5, 4.21 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-1, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Darin Ruf, who spent time with the Phillies earlier this season, will have an MRI after he crashed into a wall Tuesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, according to manager Ryne Sandberg.

--RHP A.J. Burnett started Wednesday for the Phillies at Washington. An offseason resident of the Baltimore area, Burnett was 9-3 in his career against Washington in 18 games, with 17 starts, going into the game. But he gave up 10 hits and eight runs in six innings and was tagged with the loss on Wednesday. “He had trouble keeping the ball down,” said manager Ryne Sandberg.

--SS Jimmy Rollins had a night to forget. He fanned four times in five at bats and was 0-for-5. He is now hitting .246.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick will start on Thursday in the series finale at Washington. He is 5-8 in his career against Washington, with an ERA of 4.85, and he was 1-3 with an ERA of 5.40 against the Nationals last season in five starts.

--3B Reid Brignac had two hits in his first three at-bats Wednesday. He drove in a run with a double in the fifth and later scored. He ended up 2-for-4 and is hitting .267.

--PH John Mayberry came up big again off the bench. He hit a fastball from Stephen Strasburg for a pinch-hit homer in the seventh to drive in two runs. “I need to do a better job,” Strasburg said. It was the third pinch-hit homer this season for Mayberry and the sixth of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With men on base, he had problems getting his stuff down in the zone.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said on RHP A.J. Burnett after an 8-4 loss to Washington on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. However, Lee underwent further examination May 28, and according to manager Ryne Sandberg, Lee was feeling discomfort and was not been cleared to resume throwing. He accompanied the team on a six-game road trip that began, and Sandberg said there is a possibility Lee will begin throwing at some point during the trip.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.