Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Right-hander Aaron Nola certainly helped himself by going to college.

In 2011, Nola was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 22nd round of the baseball draft, but he decided to head to LSU, where his older brother, Austin, was an All-America shortstop.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies used the No. 7 overall pick on Nola, who was the Southeastern Conference pitcher of the year this season.

The 6-foot-1 righty might reach the major leagues within two years, Phillies assistant general manager Marti Wolever said Thursday evening.

“I think it’s a good pick for the Phillies,” said MLB Network analyst John Hart, the former general manager of the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians. “It’s a safe pick.”

“He shut people down (in the SEC),” MLB.com contributor Jonathan Mayo said.

Nola went 11-1 with a 1.47 ERA in 16 starts this year. LSU’s season ended Monday when it lost to Houston in an NCAA tournament regional.

His brother is now an infielder in the Miami Marlins’ minor league system, and he was hitting .254 for Double-A Jacksonville through Wednesday.

Nola became the highest pick for the Phillies since they took right-handed pitcher Gavin Floyd at No. 4 overall out of a Maryland high school in 2001. Floyd, now with the Atlanta Braves, was in the majors by 2004.

The Phillies can only hope Nola, as a college player, can get to the majors in less time than it took Floyd.

If he signs quickly, he could begin his pro career in the short-season New York-Penn League with Williamsport, Pa. The New York-Penn League begins play June 13.

“It’s been my dream to come to school here, and it’s one of the best programs in the nation,” Nola said, according to LSU’s athletic website. “Watching my brother for three years made me want to be here even more.”

The Phillies can certainly use some pitching sooner rather than later. They were swept in a three-game series that ended Thursday in Washington, giving up 19 runs to the Nationals in the three games.

Former Philadelphia outfielder and broadcaster Gary Matthews represented the Phillies at the draft, along with broadcaster Chris Wheeler.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-34

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 1-3, 4.01 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 5-4, 1.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jimmy Rollins hit second in the lineup Thursday after he fanned four times on Wednesday. He was 1-for-3 and is hitting .248.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick got the start on Thursday in the series finale at Washington. He is 5-8 in his career against Washington, with an ERA of 4.85, and he was 1-3 with an ERA of 5.40 against the Nationals last season in five starts. He gave up four runs in seven innings and was tagged with the loss. He gave up a two-run homer in the fifth to Adam LaRoche. “Elevated fastball,” said manager Ryne Sandberg.

--LHP Cole Hamels will start on Friday against the Reds. He is 8-0 in his career against the Reds with an ERA of 1.67.

--RF John Mayberry, Jr. was in the starting lineup Thursday after he pinch-hit a homer Wednesday. Mayberry hit a solo homer Thursday. Could he see more playing time? “He’s swinging the bat good. We will take a look,” said manager Ryne Sandberg.

--LHP Matt Imhof was selected No. 47 overall by the Phillies on Thursday out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. He was listed as the No. 8 lefty pitcher prospect in the draft, according to Baseball America. He led Division in strikeouts per nine innings in the first 12 weeks of the season at 12.09. "Imhof pitches predominantly with his fastball, which ranges from 89-92 mph and occasionally touches 93-94," according to Baseball America.

--LHP Matt Imhof was selected No. 47 overall by the Phillies on Thursday out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. He was listed as the No. 8 lefty pitcher prospect in the draft, according to Baseball America. He led Division in strikeouts per nine innings in the first 12 weeks of the season at 12.09. “Imhof pitches predominantly with his fastball, which ranges from 89-92 mph and occasionally touches 93-94,” according to Baseball America.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were outscored 19-6 in this series. Four hits for the day, two runs. We were shut down in this series.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Nationals.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. However, Lee underwent further examination May 28, and according to manager Ryne Sandberg, Lee was feeling discomfort and was not been cleared to resume throwing. He accompanied the team on a six-game road trip that began, and Sandberg said there is a possibility Lee will begin throwing at some point during the trip.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He is due to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in early June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.