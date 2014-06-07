Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for someone -- anyone -- to step up and end their losing skid. After losing six straight, even minor moves appear less minor.

In an effort to shore up the middle infield depth, the Phillies selected the contract of veteran journeyman infielder Ronny Cedeno on Friday and designated for assignment lefty Cesar Jimenez, who had made just two appearances.

The 31-year-old Cedeno has played for seven different teams in his career, including being a member of the Phillies organization already twice this season. He was a non-roster invitee to spring training, then was released, then re-signed a week later. Cedeno batted .286 with one homer and 20 RBIs in 42 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“He’s a middle infielder, a right-handed bat,” said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg of Cedeno, who had hit .392 in his past 21 games at Lehigh Valley. “Basically, just adding another infielder.”

Cedeno also is a veteran of nine big-league seasons, and perhaps that experience will benefit the Phillies bench.

“We need two or three guys to step up. We need a good tone set by a starting pitcher, we need run support, we need the defense,” said Sandberg. “It’s all about some guys stepping up. That’s what it’s going to take to get it going.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-3, 4.03 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 7-3, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Ronny Cedeno’s contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. The nine-year veteran has been on a tear at Triple-A, batting .392 in his past 21 games. “He’s a middle infielder, a right-handed bat,” said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg. “Basically, just adding another infielder.” Cedeno batted .286 with one homer and 20 RBIs in 42 games at Triple-A.

--CF John Mayberry Jr. made just his 13th start this season on Friday night, playing center field and batting seventh. Mayberry is earning more playing time after going 3-for-6 with two homers and three RBIs in three games on the last road trip. “He’s swinging the bat good,” said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg. “He’s had an aggressive approach, multiple swings in each at-bat.” Mayberry had an RBI single during a three-run fourth inning on Friday in Cincinnati.

--LHP Cesar Jimenez was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the roster for INF Ronny Cedeno. He made only two appearances for the Phillies. Jimenez made 19 appearances for Philadelphia last season, going 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA.

--RHP Luis Garcia was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Garcia, who had a 15.75 ERA in three appearances, had been on the DL since May 22 with a right forearm strain.

--LHP Cole Hamels’ dominance against Cincinnati continued on Friday night. He pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts to improve to 10-0 in 13 career starts against the Reds. The Phillies are unbeaten when Hamels starts against the Reds. “I don’t know how to explain it in a way that people can comprehend,” said Hamels. “Anytime I‘m here, I associate it with success. It jumpstarts the memories. I get in a better zone here than I am in other places. It’s not the individual players, but facing them as a team. I want to keep it going as long as I can.”

--LF Dominic Brown collected his 28th, 29th and 30th RBIs on Friday night with a two-run double and sacrifice fly. Brown is batting .321 with runners in scoring position. ”I don’t know if it’s focus, or what,“ Brown said. ”With time and playing every day, I’ll be back to where I want to be. It’s fun to hit with runners in scoring position, it’s keeping me happy every day for sure.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of guys contributing. That will go a long way to building some momentum. It was a good night -- one that we can build with.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after Friday’s win over the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He is due to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in early June. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on June 6 and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. However, Lee underwent further examination May 28, and according to manager Ryne Sandberg, Lee was feeling discomfort and was not been cleared to resume throwing. He accompanied the team on a six-game road trip that began, and Sandberg said there is a possibility Lee will begin throwing at some point during the trip.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.