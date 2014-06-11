Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola was eager to get started. A great many others are eager to see him rise quickly through the Philadelphia Phillies’ minor league chain.

Nola, a right-handed pitcher from LSU and the Phillies’ first-round pick in last week’s draft, signed with the team Tuesday and will “likely” begin his professional career at Class A Clearwater, according to general manager Ruben Amaro.

“I definitely wanted to start up quick,” said Nola, the seventh overall pick. “I didn’t want to wait around too long to get back on the mound.”

Nola went 11-1 with a 1.47 ERA in 16 starts for the Tigers this season, striking out 134 while walking 27 in 116 1/3 innings. The 21-year-old went 30-6 during his career, and was twice an All-American, and twice the Southeastern Conference’s Pitcher of the Year.

“We believe that he’s a guy that has a chance to pitch pretty quickly here in Philadelphia,” Amaro said, “but that will be based on his performance and how he grows.”

That was music to Nola’s ears.

“I‘m just going to try to go and do my job,” he said. “It’s kind of going to take care of itself. My focus is on my next start and moving through the organization as fast as I can.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross 6-5, 3.22 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 2-3, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels, Wednesday’s starter, beat Cincinnati 8-0 in his last start, working 7 2/3 shutout innings and allowing five hits. He struck out seven and walked two. He did not earn a decision in a start against San Diego earlier this season, and is 8-2 with a 2.39 ERA in 14 career starts against the Padres.

--RHP A.J. Burnett beat San Diego on Tuesday to end a two-game losing streak. Burnett, just 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA over his previous six starts, allowed two runs on five hits over 7 1/3 innings, while striking out three and walking two. Now 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA this season, Burnett’s three strikeouts left him with 2,250 for his career, one behind Eddie Plank, who is 50th on the all-time list.

--RF Marlon Byrd went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and matched his season high of four RBIs Tuesday night against San Diego. The homer was the 10th of the season for Byrd, the sixth time in his career he has reached double digits. Byrd, who hit 24 homers last year, has also hit 10 or more in back to back seasons for the first time since 2009-10. Byrd has also hit in four straight games, raising his average to .264.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon pitched a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against San Diego to earn his 14th save of the season, and the 300th of his career. Papelbon reached that milestone in his 552nd game, matching retired San Diego closer Trevor Hoffman as the second-fastest to 300. Papelbon, who also became the 26th pitcher in major league history to accumulate that many saves, has not allowed an earned run in 22 of his 23 appearances this season. He is 1-1 with a 1.48 ERA, and has just one blown save.

--SS Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-4 Tuesday against San Diego, and his eighth-inning single was the 2,231st hit of his career, leaving him four away from surpassing Mike Schmidt for the all-time Phillies record. Rollins has hit safely in five straight games, leaving his average at .248 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got an opportunity to climb out of a hole this homestand, and hopefully a lot of the guys in the clubhouse can recognize that, and hopefully we can take advantage of that here in our own ballpark. Regardless of what’s happened so far, we still have an opportunity to get back in this thing.” -- Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon, who earned his 14th save of the season, the 300th of his career, in a win over San Diego on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI that revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He will be given a cortisone shot, meaning he will not be able to throw for at least 10 days as of June 11.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. However, Lee underwent further examination May 28, and according to manager Ryne Sandberg, Lee was feeling discomfort and was not been cleared to resume throwing.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 23. He has been playing in simulated games in extended spring training, and will continue to do so until June 12. If all goes well, manager Ryne Sandberg said Asche will begin a rehab assignment June 13.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Ken Giles

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.