Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- And to think: Theo Epstein wanted Jonathan Papelbon to be a starting pitcher.

Papelbon, now the Phillies’ closer, couldn’t help but remember that Tuesday night, after he earned his 300th career save. He did so by pitching into, and out of, a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning of the Phils’ 5-2 victory over San Diego.

Papelbon, who also earned the victory Wednesday, became the 26th pitcher in major league history to record 300 saves, and by doing so in his 552nd game he equaled retired Padres closer Trevor Hoffman as the second-fastest to that milestone.

“It means a lot to me, more than most people would probably think,” Papelbon said. “I started this a long time ago. I was supposed to be a starter.”

He mentioned that Epstein, the general manager in Boston when Papelbon was coming up through the Red Sox chain, wanted him to remain a starter after he was promoted to the big club in 2005 -- as he had been most of his five years in the minors.

“And,” Papelbon said, “I told him I didn’t want to be a starter. ... I don’t know how happy he was when I told him I wanted to do that.”

Papelbon made three starts among his 17 appearances in ‘05, but he hasn’t made any since. He made four All-Star teams while saving 219 games in seven years in Boston, and he now has 81 saves as a Phillie, including 14 in 15 opportunities this year.

“It’s all turned out the way I expected and hoped it would,” he said. “I’ve got to keep working hard and keep putting in the work to stay healthy -- hopefully try to get another 300 if I stay healthy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-36

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-7, 5.68 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-6, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels was saddled with a no-decision Wednesday against San Diego despite pitching eight shutout innings and striking out 11. It was his third double-digit strikeout performance of the season and the 26th of his career, moving him past Hall of Famer Jim Bunning and into sole possession of third place on the team’s all-time list. Hamels has not allowed a run over his last 16 2/3 innings, and he has gone at least seven innings in his last seven starts, while posting a 1.78 ERA.

--SS Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-4 Wednesday against San Diego, and his first-inning single was the 2,232nd hit of his career, leaving him three away from surpassing Mike Schmidt for the Phillies’ record. Rollins has hits in six straight games, leaving his average at .248 this season. Rollins also stole two bases for the 55th time in his career. With 435 career steals, he is three away from tying Ed Delahanty for second on the team’s all-time list.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon pitched a scoreless inning to earn the victory Wednesday night against San Diego, a night after notching his 300th save. He has not allowed an earned run in 23 of his last 24 appearances. He is 2-1 this season with a 1.42 ERA, and has 14 saves in 15 opportunities.

--3B Reid Brignac hit the winning homer in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday against the Padres, his second walk-off hit of the season and the third of his career. He also ended an 0-for-10 slide with his homer, off San Diego reliever Nick Vincent. Brignac is hitting .220 in 17 games.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, Thursday’s starter, lost to Washington in his last start, throwing seven innings and allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two and walking five. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA in five career appearances against San Diego, four of them starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It means a lot to me, more than most people would probably think. I started this a long time ago. I was supposed to be a starter.” -- RHP Jonathan Papelbon, after getting his 300th save.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI that revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He will be given a cortisone shot, meaning he will not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He threw May 24, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. However, Lee underwent further examination May 28, and according to manager Ryne Sandberg, Lee was feeling discomfort and was not cleared to resume throwing. He began a throwing program June 11 and felt no soreness. Lee was to throw every other day the rest of the week. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 23. He has been playing in simulated games in extended spring training, and will continue to do so until June 12. If all goes well, manager Ryne Sandberg said Asche would begin a rehab assignment June 13.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Ken Giles

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.