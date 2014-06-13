Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to put a winning streak together of more than three games.

But after completing a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres on Thursday, the Phillies will get a chance at their fourth straight victory Friday when they host the last-place Chicago Cubs.

“All we can do is create some momentum from (this),” manager Ryne Sandberg said after the Phillies’ 7-3 win on Thursday. “Starting this homestand with a sweep could go a long way for us.”

The three-game winning streak is the Phillies’ first since May 17-20 and the sweep just their second on the season. Between the two winning streaks, Philadelphia went 5-13, lost ace pitcher Cliff Lee to injury and dropped from four to 71/2 games back in the NL East.

But the club is slowly building momentum and has a prime opportunity to keep it going against the Cubs, whom they’ve already beaten twice in three games on the road.

“We definitely don’t take any team lightly,” said first baseman/outfielder John Mayberry Jr., who had a homer and two doubles Thursday. “On any given day, any team can go out there and run into someone’s best effort.”

Sandberg was asked if he was aware his team had yet to win four straight games.

“I don’t know if I was or not,” Sandberg said. “We can definitely build on this series and continue forward.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-36

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 1-1, 2.50 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-4, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-4, 4.35 ERA) reached six innings pitched just once in his last five starts and hasn’t earned a win since May 4, when he threw 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Nationals. He needs to be more efficient with his pitch count -- he’s averaging nearly 19 pitches per inning and has issued 17 walks in 26.1 innings over those five starts. On Friday, he’ll face the Cubs, whom he’s already beaten once this year on April 4 (5.1 IP, 2 R, 3H, 5 K, 1 BB).

--RHP Kyle Kendrick turned in one of his best starts of the season in the Phillies’ 7-3 win over the Padres on Thursday. Kendrick limited the Padres to two runs (one earned) and seven hits over six innings, struck out five and walked none. Both runs allowed were in the first inning, which Kendrick has struggled to get out of this year -- he’s given up 15 first-inning runs in 13 starts. Take his good performance with a grain of salt, however, since San Diego entered as baseball’s lowest-scoring team.

--3B Reid Brignac delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double with two outs to break a tie in the sixth inning and lift the Phillies to a 7-3 win over the Padres on Thursday. Brignac also had a three-run walkoff homer Wednesday against San Diego and a walkoff single against the Mets on May 30. “He’s doing a nice job with an opportunity,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s got a potential bat -- we saw that in spring training. He’s a free swinger up there, he lets it go. It’s good to have a guy like that around.”

--LHP Cliff Lee had a catch on flat ground Thursday as he begins his recovery from a left elbow strain. “Cliff played catch and came out fine,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. Lee, who has not pitched since May 18, went more than two weeks without throwing before he first played catch on Tuesday. If he feels well, Lee could play catch again Friday. The Phillies have no official timetable for his return to the rotation.

--1B/OF John Mayberry Jr. had a three-run homer and two doubles in the Phillies’ 7-3 win over the Padres on Thursday. Mayberry is 7-for-17 with three homers and seven RBIs since June 3. “I think my rhythm and timing has been a lot better, and on top of that, my pitch selection has been better,” Mayberry said. “I think you have to allow (the pitcher) the opportunity to make a mistake, and when they do you have to trust yourself that you’re going to put a good swing on it.” Padres lefty Alex Torres made a big mistake, leaving a changeup up over the plate, and Mayberry crushed it into the left-field bleachers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s what we were looking for, and all we can do is create some momentum from that. Starting this homestand with a sweep could go a long way for us.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg after a completing a sweep of the Padres on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10 and threw some pitches on flat ground again June 12. Lee could play catch again on June 13 if feeling well.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI that revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He will be given a cortisone shot, meaning he will not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 23. He has been playing in simulated games in extended spring training, and will continue to do so until June 12. If all goes well, manager Ryne Sandberg said Asche would begin a rehab assignment June 13.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Ken Giles

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.