Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The struggles continue for the Artist Formerly Known as Fausto Carmona.

Now known as Roberto Hernandez, the right-hander saw his record fall to 2-5 after the Phillies’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

To add insult to injury, Hernandez was ejected in the sixth inning by plate umpire Mark Ripperger after hitting Starlin Castro with a pitch.

Castro hit a two-run homer off Hernandez in the fourth inning, but he did not think Hernandez -- a friend of his from the Dominican Republic -- was throwing at him. Hernandez said as much. Ripperger, who also ejected Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg for arguing, thought otherwise.

Hernandez is 0-3 since May 4, a span that includes five starts and three relief appearances. On Friday, he allowed two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two.

“I pitched a good game,” he said. “One bad pitch.”

That was the high fastball Castro hit into the seats in left-center field.

“It was like he was playing a video game,” Hernandez said. “I don’t know how he hit that ball for a home run.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 4-6, 4.70 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 1-3, 6.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings Friday against the Cubs, before he was ejected by plate umpire Mark Ripperger for hitting Chicago’s Starlin Castro with a pitch in the sixth inning. Hernandez, who struck out five and walked two, surrendered a two-run homer to Castro in the fourth inning. Hernandez is 0-3 since May 4, a span that includes five starts and three relief appearances, and he is 2-5 overall.

--SS Jimmy Rollins doubled in the ninth inning Friday night, the 2,234th hit of his career. That tied him with Mike Schmidt for the Phillies’ all-time record. Rollins has hits in eight straight games, raising his average to .249.

--LHP Antonio Bastardo pitched two perfect innings Friday against the Cubs and has retired the last 19 batters he has faced. He also has held opponents scoreless in 12 of his last 13 appearances, lowering his ERA from 5.40 to 3.13. Bastardo is 3-3 and has struck out 38 while walking 20 in 31 2/3 innings over 30 appearances this season.

--RHP Justin De Fratus has not allowed a run over 10 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 2. He is 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA in 13 games this season.

--RHP David Buchanan, Saturday’s starter, lost 4-1 to Cincinnati in his last start, going six innings and yielding four runs on six hits, while striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter. He will be making his first career start against the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a good friend of mine. I see him every day in the Dominican (Republic). I don’t think he would do that on purpose. ... He told me ‘I‘m sorry. It’s not on purpose.’ I already know ... and I don’t think he would do that. He’s not like that. He’s not that kind of person.” -- Cubs SS Starlin Castro, after RHP Roberto Hernandez was ejected for hitting Castro with a pitch Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10 and threw some pitches on flat ground again June 12.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI that revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot, meaning he would not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 23. He played in simulated games until June 12 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakewood on June 13.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Ken Giles

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.