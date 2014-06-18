Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- In a season that has been plagued by injuries, the Phillies are pleased to see the development of reliever Ken Giles.

The right-hander has been lighting up the radar gun with speeds regularly clocked in excess of 100 mph. He has pitched in two games and struck out three of the five batters he’s faced.

“He’s really impressive,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s been aggressive out there.”

Giles made his major-league debut on June 12 against the San Diego Padres after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Lehigh. He was 2-0 with 12 saves and a 1.88 ERA in 24 appearances between Lehigh and Double-A Reading.

“He throws the fastball and the slider for strikes,” Sandberg said. “You could see batters cheating to get to the fastball.”

The development of Giles gives the Phillies a hard thrower from each side of the mound. Jake Diekman hits 100 mph on a regular basis from the left side.

“That gives us two outstanding pitchers in the bullpen with 100 mph stuff,” Sandberg said.

Since June 1, the Phillies’ bullpen ranks No. 1 in the majors in ERA (1.39) and opponent on-base percentage (.217) and second in opponent batting average (.168). Over the first 36 games, the Phillies had the highest bullpen ERA in the league.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-38

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-5, 4.25 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-5, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (3-6) won consecutive games for the first time all season. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk, striking out six, in seven innings on Tuesday. Kendrick is now 8-2 against the Braves. The six strikeouts were the most since he got seven against Miami on April 13.

--SS Jimmy Rollins extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a first-inning double on Tuesday against Atlanta RHP Ervin Santana. Rollins went 1-for-4 and had an intentional walk.

--1B Ryan Howard homered in his first at-bat for the second straight game. Tuesday he homered against RHP Ervin Santana; both of his career hits against Santana have been for home runs. Howard has 46 career homers against the Braves, 20 at Turner Field. It’s the most he’s hit against any opponent and the most at any visiting ballpark.

--2B Cesar Hernandez got his fifth start at second base and went 2-for-4. He’s now 8-for-24 with two RBIs in six games at Turner Field. Hernandez is 12-for-35 in nine games against the Braves.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-5, 4.25 ERA) is looking for his first win since May 5 as he faces the Braves on Wednesday. He’s 0-4 in five starts since rejoining the rotation and has failed to pitch more than 6 1/3 innings in any of those games. Hernandez allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cubs on June 13. Hernandez received no decision in his only appearance against the Braves this year, allowing two runs despite four hits and six walks in six innings on April 14. Hernandez is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had some pitches tonight. He had the two-seamer, the cutter and he hit his spots. His command was pretty darn good. We battled to stay in the game.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after RHP Kyle Kendrick improved to 8-3 against Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10 and threw some pitches on flat ground again June 12.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI that revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot, meaning he would not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 23. He played in simulated games until June 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakewood on June 13 and moved to Lehigh Valley on June 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Ken Giles

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. (bereavement list)

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Aaron Altherr