Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- David Buchanan missed by one day of getting a start at Turner Field, but he is slated to face the Atlanta Braves in Philadelphia on June 29.

That is significant to the Phillies rookie right-hander because he is an Atlanta native and the first former Georgia State University player to reach the major leagues.

Buchanan joined the Phillies’ rotation when veteran left-hander Cliff Lee went on the disabled list in May, and he has had his ups and downs since.

After winning his debut, Buchanan lost his next three starts before getting a victory Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. He will take a 2-3 record and 5.97 ERA into his sixth start Thursday night as the Phillies open a four-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Buchanan needs to start pitching better to hold his spot at least until Lee’s expected return in July. The Phillies’ next trip to Atlanta is July 18-20.

The 25-year-old was a non-roster invitee to spring training, and he got his first major league call-up after starting the season 5-1 with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Buchanan, though, is struggling on the road with the Phillies, posting an 8.25 ERA in two losses. Overall, the problem for the 2010 seventh-round draft pick is home runs. He has given up seven in 28 2/3 innings, including three in his last start even while beating the Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-38

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 2-3, 5.97 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-5, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Chase Utley got a night off Tuesday, manager Ryne Sandberg hoping the break would revive the veteran after Utley slumped to a .206 average in his previous 78 at-bats. Utley went 2-for-6 with two runs and an RBI on Wednesday, his average back up to .302. He did leave five runners on base, though.

--C Wil Nieves, who came into Wednesday hitless in 17 at-bats, went 3-for-6 with two runs against the Braves, but he had to leave the game after a ninth-inning double because of a strained right quad. He was to be examined further and was tentatively listed as day-to-day. “He was in pain,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

--CF Ben Revere didn’t start for the second straight game Wednesday because of a swollen left knee, but pinch-hit in the eighth inning and grounded out. He banged his knee flush into the wall Monday while making a running catch. Revere expects to return to the lineup Thursday at St. Louis.

--RHP David Buchanan, who has allowed seven homers in his five starts, will try to even his record as the Phillies open a four-game series in St. Louis on Thursday night. He improved to 2-3 on Saturday with a victory over the Chicago Cubs, giving up three solo homers over five innings in Philadelphia’s 7-4 win. Buchanan, who has a 5.97 ERA, gave up six hits, walked one and struck of five. He is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in his road starts.

--LHP Cliff Lee on Tuesday made it through his first bullpen session since straining his elbow and going on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. “I can still tell something is there, but it’s not painful or uncomfortable at all,” said Lee, who threw 20 fastballs. The former Cy Young Award winner said he potentially could be pitching for the Phillies again before the All-Star break. Lee is 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 10 starts this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone, who went 5-4 in 18 starts for the Phillies last season, had season-ending labrum surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday. He is expected to be ready to pitch again by spring training. Pettibone was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two major league starts this season, the last on April 18 before he was demoted. He is on Triple-A Lehigh Valley’s disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To put runs up against a good pitching staff like the Braves is huge. We’ve been searching all season to finally put things together. Now we’ve got to keep it going. The next series is important, too.” -- RF Marlon Byrd, after the Phillies pounded the Atlanta Braves 10-5 Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) left the June 18 game. He is day-to-day.

--CF Ben Revere (swollen left knee) didn’t start June 17-18. He expects to return to the lineup June 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10 and threw some pitches on flat ground again June 12.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI that revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot, meaning he would not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 23. He played in simulated games until June 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakewood on June 13, and then moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Ken Giles

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. (bereavement list)

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Aaron Altherr