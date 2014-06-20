Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Reid Brignac will have to wait until Friday to find out for sure, but for now, the Philadelphia third baseman figures that he’s dodged a rather lethal bullet.

Brignac limped off the Busch Stadium field in the top of the fifth after spraining his left ankle on a slide into first base as he tried to beat out an infield hit. Called out on the play, Brignac rolled the ankle over on the hard bag and writhed in agony for a couple of minutes before being helped to his feet.

Pitcher Shelby Miller took a throw from first baseman Matt Adams, who made a diving stop on the ball, and slid feet-first into first. That forced Brignac to execute his own slide since he had no other palatable option.

“There wasn’t much room for me to touch the bag,” Brignac said. “If I don’t slide, either I step on him or on the outside of the bag. I reacted, slid and my ankle caught on the bag. My whole foot and ankle was numb.”

Brignac said he would know more Friday after receiving treatment from the team’s training staff. He’s been an unheralded part of the Phillies’ run of eight wins in 10 games, delivering a walk-off three-run homer against San Diego on June 11 and hitting .313 on their 4-0 road trip.

With its bench presently containing two catchers because of Wil Nieves’ injury Wednesday, Philadelphia really can’t afford to lose Brignac for any significant time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-38

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 4-6, 4.17 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 3-0, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan enjoyed the best start of his six-outing MLB career, going 7 2/3 innings and beating St. Louis on Thursday night. He got plenty of early outs, inducing seven first or second-pitch outs from the aggressive Cardinal hitters, and walked only one. Buchanan also kept the ball in the park, which he hadn’t done consistently over the first five starts, yielding seven homers.

--RHP A.J. Burnett has plenty of history against St. Louis, who he’ll face Friday night. Burnett went 3-1 with a 3.67 ERA against it last year while pitching for Pittsburgh, but was shelled in the National League Division Series opener. He’s 8-6, 4.11 lifetime in 17 starts against the Cardinals. Burnett is coming off a good game in a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs, working eight innings, allowing eight hits and three runs with no walks and four strikeouts.

--C Wil Nieves (right quadriceps) wasn’t disabled after leaving Wednesday’s game in Atlanta early, but he could still wind up on the 15-day disabled list. Nieves told the Phillies’ website that trainers told him it was a mild injury, giving him hope he won’t have to sit out extended time. In 54 at-bats this year, Nieves is hitting .259 with a homer and four RBIs.

--C Cameron Rupp was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as protection in case C Wil Nieves ‘has to go on the DL. Rupp homered in the first four games of the year for the Iron Pigs, but has struggled offensively since then, plummeting to .167 in 108 at-bats with six homers and 18 RBIs. Rupp has fanned in almost 42 percent of his at-bats.

--OF Aaron Altherr was optioned to Double-A Reading to make room for Rupp. Altherr got one pinch-hit appearance in his brief stint with Philadelphia and made an out. The 23-year old German-born Altherr hadn’t been above Class A until this year.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) left the game in the top of the fifth inning after rolling his ankle on first base while trying to beat out an infield hit. Brignac limped off the field and was replaced by Cesar Hernandez. Brignac said after the game that X-rays were negative and that he would know more about his status Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always good to come back home and play in front of friends and family. You feed off the crowds here. I guess it’s easier for me because I‘m back home.” -- Phillies 1B Ryan Howard after a 4-1 Philadelphia win in St. Louis on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) left the game in the top of the fifth inning June 19. Brignac said after the game that X-rays were negative and that he would know more about his status June 20.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) left the June 18 game and did not play June 19. He is day-to-day.

--CF Ben Revere (swollen left knee) didn’t start June 17-18. He came on as a pinch hitter June 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10 and threw some pitches on flat ground again June 12.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI that revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot, meaning he would not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 23. He played in simulated games until June 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakewood on June 13, and then moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Ken Giles

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Reid Brignac

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. (bereavement list)

OF John Mayberry Jr.