Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- At some point, Philadelphia will have to start this long-overdue rebuilding project. But that point might not be as soon as many thought.

With a 5-1 win over St. Louis Friday night, the Phillies upped their season-high winning streak to five games and moved within 3 1/2 games of first place in the very winnable National League East.

What’s more, Philadelphia has a rather significant reinforcement on the way. Veteran left-hander Cliff Lee took a side session before Friday night’s game and manager Ryne Sandberg was encouraged at Lee’s progress.

“It went very well,” Sandberg said. “There’s no timetable for his return.”

Lee is 4-4 with a 3.18 earned-run average in 10 starts, amassing an impressive 61-to-9 strikeout-walk ratio in 68 innings. The record could easily be better were it not for some shaky defense during his starts, as he’s allowed seven unearned runs.

If Lee returns as the Lee who can front any rotation, the decision of general manager Ruben Amaro, Jr. to double down on his veterans for one more year might net the return few predicted it would.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-38

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 2-3, 2.78 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 9-3, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett went the distance on a seven-hitter and improved his record to 5-6. Burnett rarely threw over 90 miles per hour, unusual for a guy who’s been a power pitcher, but made extensive use of his changeup as C Carlos Ruiz asked for it more than normal. Pounding the lower part of the strike zone, Burnett got 17 outs via grounders and retired 13 of his last 14 hitters.

--LHP Cole Hamels hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts, covering 23 2/3 innings, and will meet RHP Adam Wainwright in a late afternoon matinee matchup Saturday. Hamels is 2-3 with a 3.34 earned-run average in 10 career starts against St. Louis, taking a no-decision last April in a game that the Cardinals won 4-3. Hamels last permitted a run June 1 at the New York Mets.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Friday after being injured in Thursday night’s 4-1 win at St. Louis. Brignac rolled his ankle on first base as he slid into the bag in an attempt to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning. He is hitting .258 with a homer and 10 RBIs, and was getting most of the starts at third during the team’s stretch of eight wins in 10 games.

--3B Cory Asche (left hamstring strain) was activated from the DL and got the start Friday night, batting eighth and going 0-for-4. Asche was disabled May 25, retroactive to May 23, with his injury. He played five rehab games between Class A Lakewood and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 8-for-13 with three homers, nine RBIs and a slugging percentage of 1.462. Asche entered Friday hitting .258 in 120 at-bats.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) threw a side session before Friday night’s game. Manager Ryne Sandberg said it went “very well,” but offered no timetable for a possible return by Lee, who went on the disabled list on May 20. Lee’s return could be a big deal for a team that is only 3 1/2 games out of first place in the very winnable NL East.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Even when we were down, the guys never quit and kept working hard. We’re starting to see the results.” -- RHP A.J. Burnett, who pitched his first complete game of the year Friday, as Philadelphia extended its season-best winning streak to five games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 23. He played in simulated games until June 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakewood on June 13, and then moved his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 17. He was activated June 20.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the disabled list June 20. He had left the June 19 game. Brignac said after the game that X-rays were negative and that he would know more about his status June 20.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) left the June 18 game and did not play June 19 and June 20. He is day-to-day.

--CF Ben Revere (swollen left knee) didn’t start June 17-18. He came on as a pinch hitter June 19. He did not play June 20.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20, retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10 and threw some pitches on flat ground again June 12. He threw a side session June 20. Manager Ryne Sandberg said it went “very well,” but offered no timetable for a possible return by Lee.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI that revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot, meaning he would not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Ken Giles

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. (bereavement list)

OF John Mayberry Jr.