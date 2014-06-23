Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Philadelphia wanted it all on this road trip and didn’t get it.

Still, the Phillies have seen enough during a 5-2 journey to Atlanta and St. Louis to feel good about themselves as they head home for key National League East series with Miami and Atlanta.

“We’ve played much better baseball the last 12 or 13 days,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of the Phillies, who are 9-4 in their last 13 games. “That’s the path we want to continue down.”

Philadelphia started the trip by sweeping three games against Atlanta, then breezed past the Cardinals on Thursday and Friday nights. Losses on Saturday and Sunday were annoying because both were winnable games, but winning five road games out of seven is cause for celebration in most cases.

“Obviously, I wish we could have won the last two games and completed the perfect road trip,” third baseman Cody Asche said, “but we’ve got some confidence.”

And if the Phillies can keep that roll going this week against division foes, they have a chance to eat into their five-game deficit.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 4-3, 3.76 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 3-5, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick got beat by a four-run fourth inning Sunday, costing him his seventh loss in 10 decisions this year. Kendrick retired 10 of his first 11 batters, but when St. Louis got him into the stretch in the fourth, he lost his location, giving up an RBI single to Jon Jay and a two-run single to Jhonny Peralta. Kendrick gave up eight runs and five hits over six innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez gets the ball Monday night when Philadelphia opens a key four-game NL East home series against Miami. Hernandez has pitched well in two previous starts against the Marlins, going 1-1 with a 1.72 earned-run average in 15 2/3 innings. He staggered through six innings of a 10-5 win Wednesday in Atlanta, allowing eight hits, five runs and five walks.

--SS Jimmy Rollins saw his hitting streak end at 15 games as he went 0-for-4. He stung the ball his first two times up, but lined out to right in the first and saw Carlos Martinez snag his hard one-hopper up the middle in the third. Rollins had exactly one hit in each of the 15 games.

--RHP Ethan Martin was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Sunday’s 5-3 loss to St. Louis. Martin hadn’t pitched since June 7 in Cincinnati. He appeared in just two games after being called up June 3, allowing only one hit and two runs over four innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

--RHP B.J. Rosenberg was called up by the Phillies Sunday to replace RHP Ethan Martin and should be in uniform Monday night. Rosenberg pitched a shutout inning Sunday for Lehigh Valley, fanning two. He was 2-0 in Triple-A since returning from a concussion May 27, allowing less than a baserunner per inning and fanning nine batters in 11 innings.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the disabled list June 20. He had left the June 19 game.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) left the June 18 game and did not play June 19-22. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20, retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10 and threw some pitches on flat ground again June 12. He threw a side session June 20. Manager Ryne Sandberg said it went “very well,” but offered no timetable for a possible return by Lee.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI that revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot, meaning he would not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. A team spokesman said May 28 there were no significant changes from the MRI that Gonzalez underwent late in spring training

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. (bereavement list)

OF John Mayberry Jr.