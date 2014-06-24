Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen has emerged, suddenly and surprisingly, as a strength.

After compiling the National League’s worst ERA over the season’s first six weeks, the Phillies’ relief corps has put up the league’s second-best (2.35) since May 12. That includes a stretch since June 3 in which Philadelphia’s bullpen has pitched to a microscopic 1.02 ERA -- five earned runs in 44 1/3 innings.

Antonio Bastardo was nicked for a pair of unearned runs in the ninth inning of Monday’s 4-0 loss to Miami, but that was the only blemish on a three-inning stint by the relief corps. Fireballing rookie Kenny Giles replaced Bastardo and struck out the Marlins’ two best hitters, Giancarlo Stanton and Casey McGehee, to quell the threat.

That is now business as usual for the Phils -- even though veteran set-up man Mike Adams has been on the disabled list since June 7 with a bum shoulder.

“They rose to the occasion,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Also, when Mike was in there, he solidified it there. He’s a pretty good piece of the bullpen. We were doing pretty well with him, but the guys stepped up in different roles. One of the biggest things is, the bullpen guys are throwing strikes. ... They’ve created their roles. I feel like they’re comfortable with that and (they‘re) making the opponents earn what they get by attacking the strike zone.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Andrew Heaney 0-1, 1.50 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 3-3, 4.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan, Tuesday’s starter, beat St. Louis 4-1 in his last start, going a career-best 7 2/3 innings and yielding one run on four hits, while striking out four and walking one. The rookie will be making his first start against the Marlins.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez took the loss Monday against Miami despite going six innings and allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out six and walking three. Hernandez, now 3-6, has lost four of his last five starts. He did record his first major league hit Monday, a third-inning single. He had been 0-for-40 over nine seasons, leaving him one at-bat short of a major league record for futility set by New York Mets pitcher Randy Tate in 1975. Hernandez, a longtime American Leaguer, was 0-for-22 with 10 strikeouts this season.

--SS Jimmy Rollins, honored before Monday’s game against Miami for breaking the team’s all-time hits record earlier this month, went 1-for-4 against the Marlins. Rollins has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, and is 9-for-24 in his career against Miami RHP Nathan Eovaldi. Rollins is hitting .244 this season.

--3B Cody Asche went 3-for-3 Monday against the Marlins and has hit safely in his last three games. Asche is also batting .338 over his last 18 games (a stretch interrupted by a stint on the disabled list), raising his overall average to .274.

--2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Monday against Miami, and is hitless in his last 11 at-bats. Utley’s average stands at .295.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had hits. We just didn’t have hits with runners in scoring position. ... Some nights it happens. Some nights it doesn‘t.” - Phillies 1B Ryan Howard, after Philadelphia had six hits but no runs in Monday’s 4-0 loss to Miami.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (elbow strain), on the disabled list since May 19, will throw again in the bullpen on Jun 24 - an elongated, game-like session in which he will throw 20 to 25 pitches, sit down, throw 20 to 25 more, etc. If all goes well will pitch a simulated game June 28.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) left the June 18 game and did not play June 19-23. He is day-to-day.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot, meaning he would not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. He began a new rehab assignment with Clearwater on June 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. (bereavement list)

OF John Mayberry Jr.