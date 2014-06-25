Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It was a nothing at-bat by a .153-batting pinch hitter in a half-empty ballpark in the eighth inning of a game between two also-rans.

It became something more.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr., reinstated from the bereavement list Tuesday after the death last week of his father, Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn Sr., approached the plate in Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins, and the applause began.

It continued, and those who remained in the crowd of 24,860 rose to their feet.

Miami catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia went to the mound, even though he didn’t have to, so that the ovation could continue. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg called it a special moment.

“Needless to say it was pretty awesome,” the younger Gwynn said later as he sat in the Phillies’ clubhouse, surrounded by reporters. “It made the at-bat a little more difficult. I had to try to fight back emotions and tears and stuff like that. That’s why guys who play here, they love it here. ... It’s much appreciated by the Gwynn family.”

Gwynn eventually grounded out, and later he talked about all the support he received, from those back in his hometown of San Diego as well as his teammates.

Then his voice caught.

“Excuse me,” he said.

He bowed his head, and the tears came.

“Needless to say,” he said, “it’s been nice.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez 4-3, 2.39 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 5-6, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. The injury is not believed to be serious, but moving him onto the DL cleared a roster spot for the return of OF Tony Gwynn Jr. from the bereavement list. The Phillies called up C Cameron Rupp when Nieves was injured last week.

--RHP A.J. Burnett, Wednesday’s starter against Miami, was a complete-game winner over St. Louis in his last start, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out three and walking one. He beat Miami earlier this year, and in his career, he is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts against the Marlins.

--RHP David Buchanan beat the Marlins on Tuesday for his third straight victory, going five innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out two and walking four. Buchanan (4-3) fought his control all night, throwing 94 pitches, just 47 for strikes.

--SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-2 and reached base four times Tuesday against Miami. Rollins has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games, but it was his first multi-hit game since May 30. He also stole the 438th base of his career, tying him with Hall of Famer Ed Delahanty for second place on the Phils’ all-time list. Rollins is hitting .249 this season.

--RF Marlon Byrd snapped an 0-for-10 slump by hitting a two-run homer in the first inning Tuesday off Miami LHP Andrew Heaney. Byrd, who went 1-for-4, slugged his 13th home run.

--2B Chase Utley singled in the seventh inning Tuesday against Miami, ending an 0-for-13 slump. Utley is hitting just .235 in June, dropping his average from .320 to .296.

--OF Tony Gwynn Jr. was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday, and he was accorded a standing ovation when he came to the plate as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, in honor of his late father Tony Gwynn Sr., a Hall of Famer who died last week. The younger Gwynn grounded out. He is hitting .153 in 53 games this season.

--OF Grady Sizemore signed a minor league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, and he will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Sizemore, who hit .216 in 52 games for Boston earlier this season, was released by the Red Sox on June 18.

--LHP Cliff Lee threw 40 to 45 pitches in the bullpen Tuesday, and he will pitch a simulated game Friday or Saturday. He has been on the disabled list since May 19 due to a left elbow strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It makes a big difference, getting runs up on the board. It sets a tone, that we’re going to score runs.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, on RF Marlon Byrd’s two-run homer in the first inning Tuesday, which helped the Phillies earn a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, and he is scheduled to throw a simulated game June 28.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot, meaning he would not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. He began a new rehab assignment with Clearwater on June 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.