Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Domonic Brown is struggling in the field and at the plate, and he did not exactly receive a vote of confidence Wednesday night.

“Domonic is our left fielder, as we speak,” manager Ryne Sandberg said after the Phillies’ 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Brown, an All-Star in 2013, misjudged a two-out liner by Marcell Ozuna in the fourth inning, leading to a three-run inning for the Marlins. He had also failed to go all out for a bloop to short left in the ninth inning Monday in the Phillies’ 4-0 loss to Miami, resulting in a run-scoring single for Reed Johnson.

Sandberg gave him the day off Tuesday, ostensibly so Brown could work on his hitting; Brown’s average stands at .217. When Sandberg was asked about Monday’s misplay, he said, “When you’re talking about that situation and an add-on run, to attempt for a catch at all costs was the play.”

Brown did have an RBI single in Wednesday’s game, his only hit in four at-bats. Afterward he was accountable for his error in judgment, facing reporters and saying, “That play has to be made. I told A.J. (Burnett, the Phillies’ starting pitcher) I was sorry. (Ozuna) hit it hard. I took a step in, and it was too late. I‘m upset at myself.”

Burnett, who allowed a two-run double to the next batter, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, would have nothing of it.

“I feel like I should have picked him up on the next batter,” he said. “The pitch to Salty should have been down. The pitch was out over the plate. It was not down.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler 5-6, 3.74 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 2-4, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) likely will pitch a simulated game Friday, three days after he threw 40-45 pitches in the bullpen. If all goes well Friday, his next step would be a minor league rehab assignment.

--LHP Cole Hamels, Thursday’s starter, lost 4-1 to St. Louis in his last start, going 7 1/3 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out eight and walked five. He is 9-12 with a 3.18 ERA in 30 career starts against Miami.

--RHP A.J. Burnett was a tough-luck loser Wednesday against Miami, going seven innings and allowing three runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking three. Burnett (5-7) was victimized by his defense in the Marlins’ three-run fourth inning, as LF Domonic Brown misjudged Marcell Ozuna’s two-out liner, which fell behind Brown for an RBI double. Jarrod Saltalamacchia followed with a two-run double.

--SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-5 Wednesday against Miami. It was the second straight multi-hit game for Rollins, who has hit safely in 20 of his past 22 games. On 18 occasions in that stretch, he managed only a single hit.

--RF Marlon Byrd, just 2-for-17 in his previous five games, went 3-for-4 Wednesday against the Marlins, his first three-hit game of the season.

--2B Chase Utley went 0-for-3 Wednesday against Miami, leaving him mired in a 1-for-17 slump. Utley is hitting .226 in June, dropping his average from .320 to .293.

--C Carlos Ruiz, who went 0-for-3 Wednesday against the Marlins, is hitless in his last 15 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to do the little things to win baseball games, whether it’s putting the ball in play to get a run in with the infield back, that’s an offensive fundamental play, whether it’s getting jumps on balls, that’s fundamentals. ... That’s what we have to do on the offense side of things and defensive side of things to win baseball games.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, to The News Journal, after the Phillies’ 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, and he is scheduled to throw a simulated game June 27. If all goes well, he will then start a rehab assignment.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot, meaning he would not be able to throw for at least 10 days starting June 11.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. He began a new rehab assignment with Clearwater on June 20.

