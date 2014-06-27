Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Chase Utley was the one being mobbed at home plate Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The second baseman clubbed a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 14th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

However, a shining subplot lost in Utley’s heroics was the continued dominance of the Phillies’ bullpen.

Six Philadelphia relievers combined for seven scoreless innings to set up Utley’s game-winner.

”The bullpen was great, seven scoreless innings, three hits,“ Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. ”They really kept the game in check and gave us a chance for Chase’s big swing at the end. ...

“They’re on a roll as a group. They’ve found their niche and they’re comfortable with it. I think they’re just feeding off each other down there, a little competition from within.”

After a disastrous start to the season, Philadelphia’s bullpen has the majors’ best ERA since June 3 (1.10).

Mario Hollands and Justin De Fratus haven’t allowed a run in 16-plus consecutive innings, while Antonio Bastardo has been lights-out in June (13 strikeouts, no walks, 0.00 ERA) and closer Jonathan Papelbon has pitched superbly all season (1.44 ERA, 18 saves).

Not to mention, Jake Diekman and Ken Giles hit 100 mph plus on the stadium radar gun in Thursday’s walk-off victory.

“The bullpen has been great for a while,” Utley said. “For them to keep us within striking distance was huge.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-5, 2.41 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-7, 4.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick is scheduled to start Friday night against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. After going 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 11 strikeouts to one walk in his previous two starts, Kendrick allowed five runs over six innings during a loss to the Cardinals on June 22. In his career against Atlanta, Kendrick is 8-2 with a 3.23 ERA.

--LHP Cole Hamels pitched seven innings of three-run ball against the Marlins, surrendering three solo homers in a no-decision. Hamels, who threw his sixth quality start in June, allowed his highest homer total in a game since his first start of the 2013 season.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to pitch the second game of the Phillies’ doubleheader on Saturday against the Braves, Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said before Thursday’s game. In 15 starts for the IronPigs this season, O‘Sullivan is 3-6 with a 4.31 ERA.

--LF Domonic Brown was out Thursday’s starting a lineup after making a costly misplay that led to three two-out runs in the Phillies’ 3-2 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday night. Brown, who entered Thursday’s 14-inning game as a sub and went 1-for-4, is hitting .218 on the season after being named an All-Star in 2013. “I had a good conversation with him about making adjustments and then applying them,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said before Thursday’s game. “Trying to apply them during the game both on the offensive side and the defensive side of the game. Being prepared out there on defense for every pitch. Knowing the game situation and getting good jumps on balls.”

--2B Chase Utley hit his third career walk-off home in the Phillies’ 5-3, 14-inning win over the Marlins on Thursday. It was also the 223rd homer of his career, tying him for sixth on the Phillies’ all-time list with Greg Luzinski.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re coming in and pitching lights out. They’ve been doing that for the last month. It’s a good thing to see. It shows the hard work they’ve put in. It’s a very positive position that we have in knowing that when you give the ball over to the bullpen, they’re going to shut it down and either solidify a win or keep you in the game so you can win.” -- LHP Cole Hamels, on the Phillies’ bullpen, which threw seven shutout innings Thursday in Philadelphia’s 5-3, 14-inning win over the Miami Marlins.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, and he is scheduled to throw a simulated game June 27. If all goes well, he will then start a rehab assignment.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot in mid-June, preventing him from resuming throwing until late June.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. He began a new rehab assignment with Clearwater on June 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.