Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Veteran closer Jonathan Papelbon has contributed to the resurgence of the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen, and not just with his pitching.

“He’s kind of the leader of that group,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Papelbon, 2-1 with 18 saves and a 1.44 ERA this season, spends the early part of every game in the clubhouse, studying the hitters on TV, or in the dugout, watching them up close and conferring with that day’s starting pitcher.

Then, Sandberg said, “He goes out there (to the bullpen) and talks the game about the hitters and different things, which now (the relievers) do the whole time they’re out there. So it’s been good. He has a different way of watching the game.”

Coincidence or not, the Phillies bullpen leads the major leagues in ERA (1.08) since June 3. That group had the NL’s worst ERA (4.95) over the team’s first 36 games.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Braves (RHP Ervin Santana 5-5, 4.15 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez 3-6, 4.41 ERA); Braves (RHP David Hale, 3-2, 2.72 ERA) at Phillies (Sean O‘Sullivan 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez, the starter in the first game of Saturday’s double-header, lost 4-0 to Miami last time out, his fourth loss in his last five starts. He went six innings against the Marlins, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six and walking three. He beat the Braves earlier this season, and in his career is 2-0 with a 4.26 ERA in three starts against Atlanta.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make a spot start in the second game of Saturday’s double-header. O‘Sullivan, 3-6 with a 4.31 ERA in 15 starts for the IronPigs, has previous major league experience with the Angels, Royals and Padres, going 10-16 with a 5.89 ERA in 50 games, including 37 starts. He has never faced Atlanta.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick was asked to take one for the team Friday against Atlanta, with the bullpen depleted after working seven scoreless innings in Thursday’s 14-inning victory over Miami and a double-header against the Braves coming up Saturday. He allowed four runs on five hits in the first two innings, including a three-run homer by Freddie Freeman in the first, but followed that with six scoreless innings, in which he allowed four hits. He finished with eight strikeouts and two walks while throwing a career-high 123 pitches. He has struggled in the first inning this year, pitching to a 9.00 ERA in that inning, and he is now 3-8 this season, 3-13 dating back to Aug. 11, 2013.

--CF Ben Revere went 3-for-4 Friday against Atlanta, his second straight three-hit game. All the hits came off Braves starter Julio Teheran, against whom Revere was hitless in eight at-bats before Friday. Revere, 3-for-6 in Thursday’s victory over Miami, has had back-to-back three-hit games on three other occasions in his career.

--C Carlos Ruiz was placed on the seven-day disabled list Friday with concussion-like symptoms. Ruiz, hitless in his last 19 at-bats, was hit in the head with a pitch in Thursday’s victory over Miami.

--C Koyie Hill had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Carlos Ruiz was placed on the disabled list. Hill was hitting .240 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 45 games with the IronPigs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just couldn’t get the big hit.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, following Friday’s loss to the Braves.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) was placed on the seven-day disabled list June 27.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, and threw a simulated game June 27, with another expected “within three days,” according to manager Ryne Sandberg.

A rehab assignment is likely after that.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot in mid-June, preventing him from resuming throwing until late June.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. He began a new rehab assignment with Clearwater on June 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Ronny Cedeno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.