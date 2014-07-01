Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- There’s been no place less like home this season for the Phillies than Citizens Bank Park.

Sunday, following a 3-2 loss that sealed a three-day, four-game sweep for the Atlanta Braves, the Phils’ home record dropped to 18-27. It’s the worst mark in baseball besides the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 15-30 record at Chase Field.

So it might not be such a daunting prospect for the Phillies, who sit eight games back of the Braves in last place of the NL East, to begin a 10-game road swing away from Philadelphia -- their second of three 10-game trips on the season. They went 6-4 in their first one, and they’re 18-19 overall away from home this year.

Maybe the Phillies are just pressing too hard. They were on a hot streak -- five wins in seven games -- before they returned home and went 2-6 on their homestand. They went 3-for-32 with runners in scoring position during the Atlanta series. They were 0-for-7 on Sunday. They had 13 hits but scored just two runs -- the first time since 2001 they’ve had that many hits and didn’t score at least three runs.

“What we need now is to go on the road after an off day, where we’ve played well, and hopefully pick it up and have a road trip like we did on the last one,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Hard to argue with that.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-46

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 5-7, 3.89 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 5-3, 2.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (5-7, 3.89 ERA) takes the ball Tuesday in Miami. The righty is as streaky as they come. Over his past four games, Burnett owns a 2.59 ERA and has 18 strikeouts to just six walks in 31.1 innings. In his previous six starts, Burnett posted a 7.25 ERA, struck out 32 and walked 22 across 36 frames. Overall, it averages out to just about par for the course for the 37-year-old, who’s allowed two or fewer runs in eight different starts and five or more runs in five starts.

--OF Zach Collier cleared waivers and was outrighted to Double-A Reading Monday. Collier is hitting .228 with a .623 OPS in 40 games this season with Reading.

--RHP David Buchanan took the loss against the Braves on Sunday, when he lasted just five innings and allowed three runs. The young righty was plagued by a high pitch count after surrendering a season-high five walks. Control has been a concern recently, as he’s issued nine free passes in his last two starts after walking only six in his first six games combined. “You can’t go out there and walk that many guys and expect to have a good outing,” Buchanan said. “You got guys behind you making good plays, and you can’t leave them out there for that long. It’s not fair to them, and it keeps me out there longer, so that’s something I have to get rid of.” The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Buchanan, who has received a decision in each of his first eight career big-league starts.

--OF Marlon Byrd homered twice in the Phillies’ 3-2 loss Sunday against the Braves. The long-ball double-dip was the first for Byrd since June 5 of last season when he was with the Mets and the seventh multi-homer game of his career. The Phillies’ signing of Byrd to a two-year, $16 million deal with an $8 million third-year vesting option was widely criticized in the offseason, but the 36-year-old has been the club’s most consistent hitter all year. He’s now racked up 15 homers and 48 RBIs, and his .487 slugging percentage leads the team. Stay tuned if the Phillies decide to blow things up at the trade deadline -- Byrd could be a valuable trade chip.

--INF Ronny Cedeno was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league catcher Raywilly Gomez following Sunday’s 3-2 loss. Cedeno had been outrighted to Triple-A after Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. The 31-year-old went hitless in nine at-bats during his brief stint with the Phillies this season. The utilityman has played for five different teams since 2011, including the Pirates, Mets, Astros and Padres.

--RHP Justin De Fratus extended his career-long scoreless streak to 17 innings by pitching a scoreless sixth in the Phillies’ 3-2 loss to the Braves on Sunday. The 26-year-old has come into his own this season and sports a shiny 1.71 ERA over 19 games. It shouldn’t be a total surprise since, coming into 2014, De Fratus owned a 3.67 ERA in 76 career games. His streak is the third longest in the majors entering Sunday to teammate Mario Hollands (18 IP) and Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw (21 innings), who pitches Sunday afternoon.

--SS Andres Blanco had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He had one hit in 11 at-bats with the Phillies this year.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, who was making his Phillies debut, lost Saturday after allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings vs. the Braves in Game 2 of the doubleheader. He was designated for assignment Sunday.

--RHP Luis Garcia was brought up Saturday and sent back down Sunday. He allowed one run Saturday in 1.2 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The last week or so that’s what’s been lacking -- a big hit. Whether it’s an extra-base hit driving in a couple runs or a popped home run with a couple guys on.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, and threw a simulated game June 27, with another expected “within three days,” according to manager Ryne Sandberg.

A rehab assignment is likely after that.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He was due to get a cortisone shot in mid-June, preventing him from resuming throwing until late June.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. He began a new rehab assignment with Clearwater on June 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.