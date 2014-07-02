Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Phillies won 73 games last year and are on pace for a tick below that lowly number this year.

Naturally, with the non-waiver trade deadline set for July 31, trade rumors are beginning to fly, especially for the Phillies players with big contracts.

Don’t expect shortstop Jimmy Rollins and/or second baseman Chase Utley to get traded. Their veteran status -- at least 10 years in the majors and five with the same team -- gives them the right to turn down any deal. And they have said they wish to remain with the Phillies for the remainder of their contracts.

But lefty starter Cliff Lee, if he can prove he is healthy, and closer Jonathan Papelbon could be had if the Phillies get the right prospects in return.

Right fielder Marlon Byrd could certainly be had in the right deal, and the Phillies are desperate to improve an outfield that also includes disappointing Domonic Brown in left and Ben Revere in center.

It would take a blockbuster deal to pry loose pitcher Cole Hamels, who has $96 million on his contract after this season. And even long-time Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard could be available, likely to a big-market team willing to pick up a lion’s share of the $60 million he is owed after this season.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-47

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 2-4, 2.84 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-6, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels will start Wednesday against the Marlins, a team he has faced 31 times in his career. He is 9-12 with a 3.20 ERA against the Marlins. But, of course, the Marlins have changed personnel so many times over the years, those numbers are of dubious value. But here is what is more telling about Hamels at the moment: He has a stellar 2.84 ERA yet hasn’t won a game since June 6 at Cincinnati. In his past four starts, Hamels is 0-1 with three no-decisions, including one vs. the Marlins. He is 2-4 overall this season, with both wins, oddly, coming against the Reds. Hamels, 30, is used to better -- he has 101 wins and a 3.35 ERA for his career. But the wins have been hard to find lately, especially with the Phillies offense struggling. --RHP A.J. Burnett had a 2-0 lead over the Marlins before things started to unravel for him in the fourth inning. He allowed two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings. And that fifth inning was particularly tough because he crossed up his catcher for a passed ball and threw a wild pitch to allow the fourth run to score. His totals for six innings: six hits, four walks, four runs (three earned). He struck out 10, his second-highest total of the season and the most since he fanned 11 on May 30.

--LHP Cliff Lee may be trade bait for the Phillies, who are looking to rebuild. Lee is making $25 million this year and again next season. There is a team option for 2016 with an option for a $12.5 million buy-out. That means the Phillies -- or the team that acquires him -- must pay Lee the pro-rated portion of this year’s contract plus at least $37.5 million through 2016. The Phillies are reportedly willing to eat some of that deal if they can get the right prospects in return. Lee, 35, has not pitched since May 18 due to a strained left elbow. He will have to prove he is healthy before the Phillies can attempt to get adequate value.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon may be trade bait for the Phillies, who are looking to reload. Papelbon has a contract for $13 million this season and again next year. His contract could extend into 2016 for $11 million if he reaches certain games-finished numbers (55 this year or a combined total of 100 between 2014 and 2015).

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He won’t be back before the All-Star break

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Burnett had (four) walks. There were wild pitches, tough blocks, a cross-up -- he was uncharacteristically wild.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, of RHP A.J. Burnett, who allowed four runs in Tuesday’s loss to the Marlins.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw a simulated game June 27. He likely will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Phillies.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He won’t be back before the All-Star break.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. He began a new rehab assignment with Clearwater on June 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.