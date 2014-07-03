Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- General manager Ruben Amaro said he is not worried about his job security, but maybe he should be.

The Phillies won five straight NL East titles from 2007 to 2011 and in 2008 won just the second World Series title in franchise history.

Amaro has been with the Phillies’ front office since 1998 and took over as GM after their World Series win.

The Phillies (36-48) have declined under Amaro’s watch and are on pace for their third straight non-winning season. In addition, attendance was down at the Phillies’ ballpark by more than 500,000 last season.

Worse yet, the team has gotten old quickly. And in the past couple of years, when the Phillies have attempted to trade veterans for prospects, those deals have yielded virtually nothing in terms of major-league talent.

In May, The Sporting News rated Amaro as the worst GM in the majors. It’s hard to argue with that, but Amaro -- with the non-waiver trading deadline less than a month away -- could change some minds with some sharp moves.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-48

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-8, 4.22 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Brad Hand, 0-1, 6.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels struggled Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing five hits, four walks and three runs in just five innings. He left trailing 3-0 and still hasn’t won a game since June 6 at Cincinnati. He took the loss and is now 2-5 this season. He also had a streak snapped in which he had pitched at least seven innings in each of his previous 10 starts.

--C Carlos Ruiz’s concussion is a little worse than the Phillies first thought, General manager Ruben Amaro said. Ruiz also suffered a concussion in 2010, and the Phillies are being cautious in their approach to his current injury, which happened when he was hit in the head by a pitch last Thursday. There is no timetable for his return.

--OF Domonic Brown was placed on paternity leave. Perhaps this will serve as a time to regroup for Brown, who had 27 homers, 83 RBIs and an .818 OPS last season. This year, his OPS is down to an awful .599.

--OF Aaron Altherr, 23, was recalled from Double-A Reading and is set to make his big-league debut. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder was the Phillies’ ninth-round pick in 2009, coming out of high school in Arizona. He is probably being rushed a bit given that he had never played above Class A ball before this season. And in 61 games in Double-A, he hit .241 with six homers.

--RHP Aaron Nola, the Phillies’ 2014 first-round pick, made his home debut Tuesday at High-A Clearwater, allowing just one hit in four innings. Nola, 21, threw strikes on 34 of his 48 pitches and struck out three in an impressive outing. The former LSU star was the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft and recently received the National Pitcher of the Year award from the College Baseball Foundation.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, who reached double figures in wins in five of his first seven years in the majors, is off to a slow start at 3-8. He gets another chance on Thursday against the Marlins, a team he has enjoyed great success against in the past -- a 12-3 record and a 3.75 ERA. This year, though, Kendrick is 0-1 with a 6.17 ERA against Miami.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed a big inning. Our guys want to do it -- maybe it’s a pressing situation. We need somebody to get it going.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, after a 5-0 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw a simulated game June 27 and July 1. He could begin a rehab assignment by July 6 and return to the rotation by mid-July.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He won’t be back before the All-Star break.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on May 15. He underwent an MRI on May 27 after complaining of a dead arm three starts into his rehab assignment. He began a new rehab assignment with Clearwater on June 20.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown (paternity leave)

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Aaron Altherr