Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH ---Domonic Brown is having a miserable season.

The Phillies left fielder is hitting .224 with just five home runs in 82 games. His .598 OPS ranks 159th among the 165 major league players who have enough plate appearances to contend for the batting title.

That is quite a comedown from last season when he hit .272 with 27 home runs in 139 games and was selected to the All-Star Game.

Brown was away from the Phillies for the final two games of their three-game series against the Marlins that ended Thursday night at Miami as his second child, a daughter, was born. However, manager Ryan Sandberg shot down the idea that Brown might have been distracted this season because of the impending birth.

“I don’t think so,” Sandberg said. “He didn’t bring up anything about it (to) me.”

Brown was not in the starting lineup Friday as Tony Gwynn Jr. played left field. Brown did pinch hit in the ninth inning of the 8-2 loss at Pittsburgh and made the final out by grounding out.

“I thought it was best to let him get his feet on the ground for a day and then get him back in there (Saturday),” Sandberg said.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 4-4, 4.86 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 6-6, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez (3-8) was tagged for five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings Friday night in an 8-2 loss at Pittsburgh, walking four and striking out three. In his last nine starts, Hernandez is 1-7 with a 4.88 ERA and 31 walks in 51 1/3 innings. Manager Ryne Sandberg, though, says Hernandez will remain in the rotation because the Phillies had no other options.

--LF Domonic Brown rejoined the team after missing the previous two games while on the paternity list. Manager Ryne Sandberg decided to start OF Tony Gwynn Jr. in left field Friday but said Brown will be back in the lineup Saturday. Brown grounded out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning for the final out.

--OF Aaron Altherr was optioned to Double-A Reading after taking LF Domonic Brown’s spot on the roster for two days. Altherr went 0-for-5 in the first two games of his major league career.

--C Carlos Ruiz, who has been on the disabled list since June 27, is showing improvement in his recovery from a concussion. He will undergo more testing Monday before the Phillies decide what the next step is in his rehabilitation.

--C Wil Nieves went 0-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI on Friday on his rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies. He is 2-for-10 in three games. Nieves has been on the disabled list since June 19 with a right quadriceps strain.

--RHP David Buchanan (4-4, 4.86) will make his first career appearance against the Pirates on Saturday when he starts at Pittsburgh. The rookie has his three-game winning streak snapped in his last start last Sunday against Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It sets a tough tone. You feel like you’re behind the eight-ball early. It’s a tough inning with the defense out there waiting for action and for us not knowing if he’s going to be able to get out of it or if we’re going to have to go to the bullpen early.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after the Pirates got off to a four-run first inning Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27. He will undergo testing July 7.

--LHP Mario Hollands (bruised right knee) was unavailable July 3. He is day-to-day.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies on July 2.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw a simulated game June 27 and July 1. He could begin a rehab assignment by July 6 and return to the rotation by mid-July.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He won’t be back before the All-Star break.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.